ANIMAL WELL update for 13 May 2024

More Fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 14352638 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 17:52:06 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added numpad key-bindings
  • Fixed softlock if crow manages to carry you offscreen
  • improved Ukrainian and German localization
  • Fixed bug where map tiles would sometimes, in very rare and specific situations, get marked as visited
  • removed stray geyser

