- Added numpad key-bindings
- Fixed softlock if crow manages to carry you offscreen
- improved Ukrainian and German localization
- Fixed bug where map tiles would sometimes, in very rare and specific situations, get marked as visited
- removed stray geyser
ANIMAL WELL update for 13 May 2024
More Fixes!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
