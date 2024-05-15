Update v52445

We released a small patch fixing a couple of general issues, alongside the return of snow goggles!
- Snow goggles are back!
- Fixed player getting out of bounds errors while in the playable area
- Fixed players sometimes being invisible to other players while using a mortar or field gun
- Fixed gore models hovering in player view
- Fixed some cases where it was possible to bypass weapon limitations
- Fixed showing wrong profile picture when clicking on a player in the scoreboard
- Stability and crashing fixes
- Performance improvements
The download size is expected to be around 618 mb.
Known issue: The news section on the home page will incorrectly display an old blog after launching the game. This is fixed whenever you open any other screen and go back to home.
Changed files in this update