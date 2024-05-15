 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isonzo update for 15 May 2024

Update v52445

Share · View all patches · Build 14352563 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We released a small patch fixing a couple of general issues, alongside the return of snow goggles!

  • Snow goggles are back!
  • Fixed player getting out of bounds errors while in the playable area
  • Fixed players sometimes being invisible to other players while using a mortar or field gun
  • Fixed gore models hovering in player view
  • Fixed some cases where it was possible to bypass weapon limitations
  • Fixed showing wrong profile picture when clicking on a player in the scoreboard
  • Stability and crashing fixes
  • Performance improvements

The download size is expected to be around 618 mb.

Known issue: The news section on the home page will incorrectly display an old blog after launching the game. This is fixed whenever you open any other screen and go back to home.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Isonzo Content Depot 1556791
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1556793
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1556794
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link