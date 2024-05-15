Update v52445

Share · View all patches · Build 14352563 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy

We released a small patch fixing a couple of general issues, alongside the return of snow goggles!

Snow goggles are back!

Fixed player getting out of bounds errors while in the playable area

Fixed players sometimes being invisible to other players while using a mortar or field gun

Fixed gore models hovering in player view

Fixed some cases where it was possible to bypass weapon limitations

Fixed showing wrong profile picture when clicking on a player in the scoreboard

Stability and crashing fixes

Performance improvements

The download size is expected to be around 618 mb.

Known issue: The news section on the home page will incorrectly display an old blog after launching the game. This is fixed whenever you open any other screen and go back to home.