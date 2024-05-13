 Skip to content

Soul King update for 13 May 2024

Update 1_2_1

13 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor update, just patching in some of the new soundtrack for Out of the Box DLC and some minor geometry fixes.

