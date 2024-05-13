Update 1.2

New Features:

Complete Reworked Game Soundtrack: All soundtracks have been completely reworked, remixed & mastered

Complete new Evolution Soundtrack

Major Balancing Rework: More initial Attackspeed and more Enemy Spawns

New unspent skillpoint UI displaying the amount of unspent skillpoints

Balancing:

Increased initial attackspeed by +50%

Increased initial enemy spawn rate

Bugfixes:

Fixed a bug that caused enemy absorb skill to not increase your attackspeed

Join the community!

Want to report a bug or talk with fellow players about the game and the new features? You are invited to join our official disccord.