MAJOR Cookie Invaders update for 13 May 2024

Update 1.2

13 May 2024

New Features:
  • Complete Reworked Game Soundtrack: All soundtracks have been completely reworked, remixed & mastered
  • Complete new Evolution Soundtrack
  • Major Balancing Rework: More initial Attackspeed and more Enemy Spawns
  • New unspent skillpoint UI displaying the amount of unspent skillpoints
Balancing:
  • Increased initial attackspeed by +50%
  • Increased initial enemy spawn rate
Bugfixes:
  • Fixed a bug that caused enemy absorb skill to not increase your attackspeed
Want to report a bug or talk with fellow players about the game and the new features? You are invited to join our official disccord.

