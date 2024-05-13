Update 1.2

New Features:
- Complete Reworked Game Soundtrack: All soundtracks have been completely reworked, remixed & mastered
- Complete new Evolution Soundtrack
- Major Balancing Rework: More initial Attackspeed and more Enemy Spawns
- New unspent skillpoint UI displaying the amount of unspent skillpoints
Balancing:
- Increased initial attackspeed by +50%
- Increased initial enemy spawn rate
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug that caused enemy absorb skill to not increase your attackspeed
