Ashen Knights 0.1.3 Patch Notes

Greetings, Noble Knights!

We are pleased to present you with a new patch for Ashen Knights: Foreshadow. In this update, we have focused on addressing various issues and making some changes to enhance the gaming experience. Let's delve into the details:

Changes:

Aiming with Priamos's arrows now functions with the right stick in both gamepad control variants

Adjusted Priamos's turns in combat stance and aiming with arrow skill relative to camera rotation

When the note is opened, any key on the keyboard or the middle mouse button can now close it

Fixes:

Fixed collision of brick wall in the "Deliverance" chapter

Fixed collision issue with abyssal bubbles on the boss arena in the "Deliverance" chapter

Fixed collision for the cage in the "Knighthood" chapter

Fixed softlock preventing entry into the house with the dog in the "Village" location within the "Knighthood" chapter

Fixed sound issue with door mechanisms that did not stop

Fixed sound retrigger issue when enemies step on fire

Fixed ambient playback error on "Knighthood" and "The Myst Forest" chapters

Balanced SFX volume

