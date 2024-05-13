 Skip to content

Ashen Knights: Foreshadow update for 13 May 2024

Ashen Knights 0.1.3 Patch Notes

Ashen Knights 0.1.3 Patch Notes

13 May 2024

Greetings, Noble Knights!

We are pleased to present you with a new patch for Ashen Knights: Foreshadow. In this update, we have focused on addressing various issues and making some changes to enhance the gaming experience. Let's delve into the details:

Changes:

  • Aiming with Priamos's arrows now functions with the right stick in both gamepad control variants
  • Adjusted Priamos's turns in combat stance and aiming with arrow skill relative to camera rotation
  • When the note is opened, any key on the keyboard or the middle mouse button can now close it

Fixes:

  • Fixed collision of brick wall in the "Deliverance" chapter
  • Fixed collision issue with abyssal bubbles on the boss arena in the "Deliverance" chapter
  • Fixed collision for the cage in the "Knighthood" chapter
  • Fixed softlock preventing entry into the house with the dog in the "Village" location within the "Knighthood" chapter
  • Fixed sound issue with door mechanisms that did not stop
  • Fixed sound retrigger issue when enemies step on fire
  • Fixed ambient playback error on "Knighthood" and "The Myst Forest" chapters
  • Balanced SFX volume

