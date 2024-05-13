Ashen Knights 0.1.3 Patch Notes

Greetings, Noble Knights!
We are pleased to present you with a new patch for Ashen Knights: Foreshadow. In this update, we have focused on addressing various issues and making some changes to enhance the gaming experience. Let's delve into the details:
Changes:
- Aiming with Priamos's arrows now functions with the right stick in both gamepad control variants
- Adjusted Priamos's turns in combat stance and aiming with arrow skill relative to camera rotation
- When the note is opened, any key on the keyboard or the middle mouse button can now close it
Fixes:
- Fixed collision of brick wall in the "Deliverance" chapter
- Fixed collision issue with abyssal bubbles on the boss arena in the "Deliverance" chapter
- Fixed collision for the cage in the "Knighthood" chapter
- Fixed softlock preventing entry into the house with the dog in the "Village" location within the "Knighthood" chapter
- Fixed sound issue with door mechanisms that did not stop
- Fixed sound retrigger issue when enemies step on fire
- Fixed ambient playback error on "Knighthood" and "The Myst Forest" chapters
- Balanced SFX volume
