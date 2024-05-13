We would like to invite everyone to take part in the Player Satisfaction Survey where you can full game key on release (50x). Your insights are invaluable in helping us improve and evolve the game to meet your expectations better and enhance your gaming experience.

You fill out the Survey you can Click on the image or >HERE<.

This survey is designed to understand your overall satisfaction with the game, including gameplay mechanics, graphics quality, story depth, character development, and any issues or bugs you might have encountered. Your feedback will directly influence future updates and development decisions.

By participating in this survey, you are helping us and shaping the future of the Crime Simulator game. As a token of our appreciation, participants who complete the survey will have the chance to enter a draw to win a full version of the game when the game is released.

Estimated Completion Time: Approximately 5-15 minutes

Sections Included: Gameplay Experience, Visual and Audio Quality, Story and Characters, Technical Aspects, Multiplayer experience

Thank you for your support and for joining our gaming community. Your feedback is crucial to us, and we are excited to hear what you have to say!

Support email: help_crimesim@ultimate-games.com

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/b67huT5v7V

Steam Forum: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2928280/discussions/0/