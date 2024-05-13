1.5 Update - Reminiscing Mirror, Destiny Level 100 and more!

Hello everyone!

Version 1.5 is out now on Steam! This time again we did not do a simultaneous release on console because we wanted to keep iterating based on our Beta Public feedback, this update adds a variety of small changes and bug fixes. We hope you will enjoy it!

Patch Note

Read the full Patch Notes here

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1280930/view/4174351172249174630

Reminiscing Mirror

We have added a new feature in the Garden, next to Papa Yalee, the Reminiscing Mirror!

You can interact with it to see all the Pixel-Art Cinematics, there is 38 cinematics in the 1.5 Update and it will go up to 40 in the 1.6 Yamat DLC.

This should allow you to see what you still have to unlock, in particular for endings and you can see again these cinematics when you want!

A new cinematic has been added in 1.5 linked to another important change.

Destiny Level 100 and Resilience Mode

Destiny Level maximum used to be 54, with a secret hidden at this level.

We were surprised and amazed by the quantity of players who cleared the Destiny Level 54 which is incredibly hard! We wanted to add more content for these players, we initially wanted to add a Destiny Level 100 with only Stats increase (more life and damage on enemies) in the 1.4 Update but we listened to feedback and decided to postpone it to 1.5 and make it a bigger than initially planned based on the initial reception of it.

We re-balanced the elements that seemed too punishing in Destiny Level 54 to make it less frustrating, for example adding a cooldown when getting hit and losing max hp/mana/quartz. The ghosts spawning have a delay before attacking and the armor on enemies is less frequent.

This makes Destiny Level 54 easier so you have more chance to get to see what's next!

For 1.5 version we decided to create a new column of 5 elements in the Path of Destiny.

This new column can only be activated if you did beat Destiny Level 54 first.

In a similar way of the 6 first Destiny Levels, the 5 last one need to be beaten one by one to get to progress.

Destiny Level 60



The first element is Ophiuchus Giant Swords falling on players during most rooms.



Destiny Level 70



The second element is more Elites which also gives more Stars to also give a bit more power.



Destiny Level 80



The third element is fighting 2 Star Guardians at once, Star Guardians are a place that experienced players defeat easily so it makes the fight more complicated.



You have 2 extra Gambits loots when defeating Star Guardians at this Destiny Level.



Destiny Level 90



The fourth element is even harder as it requires you to fight 2 Zodiacs at once with their improved fighting skills from Destiny Level 6.



You have 2 extra Auras loots when defeating Zodiacs at this Destiny Level.



Destiny Level 100



Finally the last element is making the Ophiuchus fight harder for a final climax. Ophiuchus summons 2 Shadow Clones in Phase 1 instead of 1 ( 1 by 1 ) and he summons 4 Shadow Clones in Phase 2 instead of 2 (2 by 2). Ophiuchus also summons real Zodiacs you have to kill instead of Zodiacs only doing 1 attack. Finally Ophiuchus also gets Elite Aspects that only happen during Shadow Clones and Zodiacs attacks to avoid impossible to dodge attacks during Ophiuchus patterns.



Glory is the main reward of finishing Destiny Level 100 as we already gave a big extra reward at Destiny Level 54 but we still added an extra small ending to express our gratitude to players going this far in the game.

Each Destiny Level also adds damage and life to enemies and Zodiacs but the life added is not too high to avoid enemies becoming too tanky.

Resilience Mode

We are also adding an option for players wanting to experiment the game but having a hard time doing it. The Resilience Mode is similar to Hades God Mode, if you activate it, the more you die the more resilient you become so it adapts to you so you can keep going in the game if you are stuck!





Banning Spells

You can now ban spells, 3 per hero and 5 common spells so if you really do not like playing with some spells you can make sure you do not find them again in your runs!



Other smaller changes

Burn Stacks can now go up to more than 10 stacks, if you had more than 10 stacks on an enemy you would lost the extra stacks while now they are kept. Combustions are also triggered faster than before when reaching 10 stacks.



A Yalee in Echoes Island appears once you beat Destiny Level 6 once (like Yalee in Telluric Ruins) and allows you to reset one time the Echoes choice.



Icons of Echoes you get from Void Catalyst and Telescope appear above player in the first room so you don't miss them.



New icons showing spells and gambits elemental affinities. This change is part of more changes coming to the game to better understand the loots affinities and effects. You do not need to open the spells anymore to see their affinity, we know that for gambits the affinities are more obvious but we also wanted to keep a consistency among loots.





Equipping an Aura on the same Aura will increase its quality if Aura can be improved. 2 Common Auras become a Rare Aura and 2 Rares Auras become a Mythic Aura.



Yamat is coming!

The next update will be 5th character, Yamat DLC and we will communicate more about it when possible, target is Summer 2024 but until then you can see her animated portrait!



Have an excellent day everyone!