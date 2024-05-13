Endless Replayability Fest! - v0.6.2

Hello Crafters!

How are you all today?

With the Endless Replayability Fest, a new patch is here! More content is added to Crafty Survivors.

Since this Fest is all about Endless Replayability, why not celebrate it with Endless Stages? We decided to introduce these special Stages in a new area of the game, with some friendly competition.

The Endless Stages have a Leaderboard to score points and compare with fellow players, with a general section and sections separated by characters, so players can compare points of a specific character if they want. As we are aware of the possibility of people cheating in the Leaderboard, players will also be able to filter the Leaderboard by Friends as well, in order to compare their runs with only their Steam friends, so they can avoid the Global Leaderboard if something seems off, or just to compare with their friends for fun.

Now let's get into Patch Notes:

Patch Notes - v0.6.2

Leaderboard & New Area - Colosseum

This update is introducing a new Secret Special Area, the Colosseum, where players can face off Endless Stages of Malignants and see how far their builds can go. Playing on these stages will score points when the player is defeated, which will be sent to the Leaderboard, where players can join some friendly competition each week. The Leaderboard saves up to 4 weeks and resets every Monday at 12:00 AM EST (the timezone matters in this). Players MUST have an internet connection to have their points saved and added to the Leaderboard. Please, let us know if encountering any issues with these Stages, as this is the first time we are doing something with a point database and we don't have that many people to help us test prior to the release, so bear with us if seeing any issues. We will fix them as we can.

For now, there are 3 Endless Stages and more will come in the future as more content is added to Crafty Survivors and we can build the waves for each of the stages.

How do the Endless Stages work?

The difficulty of these stages cannot be changed, since they are tied to the Leaderboard and players must compete with the same specific settings to keep things fair, as amount of enemies and speed in clearing the waves will count towards the score. Statues that influence the spawn speed of the enemies and that spawn new enemies (such as the Portrait of Deception) DO NOT WORK on these Endless Stages, since that would affect the setting of how enemies come and unbalance the scores. EVERYTHING ELSE IS GAME!

These stages are brutal! They are a lot more difficult than their regular stages on the areas, so having upgraded the Village will help a lot with going further in the waves. As the game progresses and the Village goes further, players will have more power against these Stages, as their difficulty will not increase from this.

How to unlock the Colosseum?

SPOILERS for those who DON'T WANT to search for the new area:

[spoiler] Players can access this special area from the Forest Stage 4A with Agriana the Farmer, through a secret exit on the right side of the arena. This will give access to 2 stages to be cleared in order to reach the Secret Area. [/spoiler]

The spoiler above tells EXACTLY where to go and what to do to unlock this area. For players who don't want the exact location and directions, here is a small spoilery tip to find this area:

[spoiler] Around the middle of the Forest area, some Vines were spotted on a cliff around the right side of the arena. [/spoiler]

General

New Tutorial Panel to explain the difference between the Difficulty Levels. This will appear on the Grasslands Stage 3 upon entering the Character Selection Screen;

New In-screen guide for Viala, the Alchemist, showing the successful combinations of their Special Command Concoct on the right top corner of the screen, making it a quick check for what are the Reagent Combinations. This can be toggled on/off on the Pause Menu;

New Stages in the Cavern;

New Corrupted Adventurer Boss.

Adjustments

Agriana, the Farmer

Adjusted how the Chilling Mint works: using the Chilling Mint while the effect is still happening will update the effect to the current level of Chilling Mint and extended the duration of the weapon, instead of creating new blizzards.

Enemies

Nerfed the Mountain Boss Maleagle, reducing its maximum health and increasing the cooldown between its attacks;

Nerfed the White Maligbats on the Cavern area, reducing the speed of the purple slash projectiles fired by this enemy.

General

Adjustments to the Easy Mode: Enemies attack 2 times slower; Materials and Gold receive a smaller penalty.

Chests can now grant Masterpiece Levels.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a visual issue with the Village where the Miner’s Shack appears as trees had their sprites cut;

Fixed some visual issues in the Village with duplicate trees.

Next Steps

As we already mentioned, the 10th character is coming and they will be a special secret character! They are going to shake things up in the game! Whole different mechanic and more! As we continue developing the 2nd Secret Area and making the Stages of this special content, we want to bring a good update with this new character, with a good amount of content to play through. Similar to how the Fisherman has been, this new character will be the only one using materials from this new area to upgrade their building, so there's no impact on the overall Village progression if a player doesn't find the Secret Area.

We don't have a specific date for the release of the 10th character yet, as it depends on a few other things before we can get a release planned.

Among the other steps we have planned, the next in line is the completion of the Beach Area! This is something we have been designing for a while now, deciding the challenges and bosses that are locked for now before we can develop them and add them to the area. We finally got to the point where we are satisfied with the designs we want for the last Stages of this area and we are going to focus on this.

I can't say which is coming first, the completion of the Beach or the new character, but we will keep everyone updated as we move forward with it.

We hope everyone enjoys the new Stages and Challenges in Crafty Survivors! Let's try to keep the Leaderboard fair and square, and the competition clean. It's all for fun in the end! There's no life changing reward, just bragging rights.

As usual, thank you for all the players who have supported us so far! We are very close to 500 reviews! So we wanted to thank everyone who left a review for us. We really appreciate it!