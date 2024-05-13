MAJOR CONTENT UPDATE BLEUMER🪼- OUT NOW!

Howdy partner! 🪼 🐊 🦀

WILL YOU DESCEND INTO THE ABYSSAL REALM?

It’s the first & biggest content update yet, so without further ado here’s what the full package offers:

Where we at?

We are descending into the abyssal realm, right under the surface. The latest addition is the BLEUMER Map which brings it own challenges and fun.

Who's the new face?

A New Character and its slick New Weapon with perks on its own is here to wipe the new undersea challenges off the new realm.

Who are these undersea challenges in question?

Nothing other than 18 New Enemies and 2 Bosses of course.

The Enemies just inflate to explode around you, some throw stuff or some even jump at you, some actually tail-slap you.

On the other side, Bosses try to take you down quite literally by clenching or raining fire over you.

How to beat them?

Easy as pie. Just include any of the 5 New Weapons in your builds, or just mix and match all 5 of them together or whatever, it’s the way you want it!

Patch Notes

Of course it’s not all that’s new, let’s get rolling for a deep dive into what has changed in the game so far:

⚡️[QoL] Damage pop-ups font changed.

⚡️[QoL] Floor End, Survived, Game Over unable to pause now.

⚡️[QoL] Credit booster upgrade rate decreased by 10%.

⚡️[QoL] The player level cap removed, accessible after lvl 99 and on now.

⚡️[QoL] Optimization on level loads.

⚡️[QoL] Improvement on FPS drops.

⚡️[QoL] Character selection, locked character image, color and position changed.

⚡️[QoL] Exorcist VFX rework.

⚡️[QoL] Camera zoomed into the character.

🚀 [Feature] Item and weapon unlock notifications added.

🚀 [Feature] Database added, in which the weapons and items are controlled.

🚀 [Feature] Highly demanded Steam Cloud Save.

🚀 [Feature] Unlock System for weapons, items and upgrades will be unlocked through progression.

🚀 [Feature] Dash VFX added.

🚀 [Feature] Reroll and Skip added into Meta Upgrades.

🚀 [Feature] Enemies move away when Bounty Chest acquired.

🚀 [Feature] Colors of the lightening changed in Inferno and Wasteland.

✨[UI/UX] More informative Floor End, Pause and Result screen: Items, Weapons, Upgrades and Unlocks shown.

✨[UI/UX] Items and Upgrades shown on Level Up screen.

✨[UI/UX] Character unlock info shown on character selection screen.

💥[Fix] Salvage Pod dissolve effect.

💥[Fix] Gamepad haptics remain unchanged until further feedback.

💥[Fix] Pixel issue solved on HP & XP bar.

💥[Fix] An issue on enemy gravities solved.

💥[Fix] Item causing abnormally high speed movement effect fixed.

💥[Fix] Earned Bounty Bit is highlighted on result screen.

⚙️ [Balance] Base projectile count weapon modifier price Increased.

⚙️[Balance] Base pierce amount weapon modifier price Increased.

⚙️ [Balance] Laser Beam nerfed, max level total beam count decreased by -4.

⚙️[Balance] Reroll and Skip amount increased by 4 on Meta Upgrades.

⚙️[Balance] Laser Saber nerfed, max level total projectile count decreased by -4, -25 attack dmg.

⚙️[Balance] Magnetic Field meta upgrade max level increased by 2.

⚙️[Balance] Attack Damage meta upgrade max level increased by 2.

⚙️[Balance] Items prices discounted.

⚙️[Balance] Salvage Pods filling time decreased.

WHAT’S NEXT?



[Priority] Rarity System on weapons and upgrades.

[Priority]** Non-Linear Upgrade System on weapons and passive upgrades

New soundtracks

New Characters

New Map

New Items

New Achievements

New roadmap coming very soon!

We believe every single thing about the game benefits from feedback and it's in the core of what we do

