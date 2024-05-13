Weekly Update

Howdy Outlaws!

We are still working on the rework, and all the new bullets and content will be coming with the next big update. A new bullet, as well as some strange writing, has appeared all over the frontier this week...





Other Changes

mysterious writing has started to appear on a few Bullets...

corrected a mistake with Bull et

Community Content

Alexio560 completed his Extra Bullet Modpack. It turned out really cool! If you want to try it out for yourself, stop by the Discord Server in #modding: https://discord.gg/2caBPyXK9B

See you in the Frontier!