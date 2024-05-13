"Better Together" Free Content Update - LIVE NOW

**

Howdy there Wizards,

**

We're happy to announce that we've gone and done it:

4-player co-op is here!

This is a free update that increases multiplayer to up to four wizards. It also includes a large number of content changes that we’re excited to share. If you’re curious about everything we’ve been working on, read below.

If you're one of those wise-wizards who likes to get down to brass bullets, you can check out our bulleted patch notes for this update!

4 Players can now explore the Shatter Together

Finally.

Gather three wizard friends and log on! The shatter is open for you to explore. Be careful, with increased wandpower comes increased challenges!

Over Easy or Hard Boiled

New Difficulty Levels

Customize your experience to your preferred skill and challenge level with four unique difficulty levels.

Ranger - a less challenging experience with lower penalties for failure.

- a less challenging experience with lower penalties for failure. Gunslinger - the default difficulty setting.

- the default difficulty setting. Sheriff - a more challenging experience than default.

- a more challenging experience than default. Outlaw - a brutal and demanding experience, not for the faint of wand!

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40716960/3c45575b3306a7edafbee010419b23e0562c1ecd.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40716960/4d3fdd04fd60b7b20216167c05c14eb503038c29.png)[/url]

Custom Difficulty

If you’re not sure what mode to choose, don’t worry, we’ve introduced a several sliders for you to customize your difficulty in whatever way you wish. Adjust the game to suit your desires, including:

Damage Received

Enemy Health

Enemy Speed

Apocalypse Rate

If items are lost in death [Toggle]

If Arcana is lost in death [Toggle]

Difficulty scales per player [Toggle]

Lore Galore

Libraries

Available to all wizards by default, the recipe for the general library can be found in the worldbuilder!

“But, Galvanic,” we hear you say “we already have bookshelves!”

Not like this one, you don’t!

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40716960/27898c50d02c8cc9a2a20ecbdccc82b2403015d5.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40716960/b05c87a42b01402ed16bb67ec88f45088067aea7.png)[/url]

These sturdy shelves hold all the secrets you’ve collected in your journey, and allow you to easily access your favorite pieces of lore.

Each shelf in this library reflects a specific archetype of magic. We’ve added bookshelf variant recipes that reflect that archetype's style, too – but they’re only available to the wizards that persevere. Collecting enough literature to fill a shelf will reward you with its associated bookshelf recipe.

New Lore

New reading materials can also be found in areas around the shatter and in boss arenas. Discover the secrets of the gods and the Imperium's final days. Find out why Hilda's riders have a bounty on them. Read some poetry. Super-sorcerer-slueths will have plenty to uncover in this update.

A Secret beyond the Oculus

Do you dare explore what waits for you?

There is something lurking in the depths of the void, beyond the gate of the Oculus. Gather your friends and find out what waits for you – if you dare!

Thank you, Wizards!

We're always so grateful for y'all taking the time to play our game. We have been so incredibly lucky to make this for you and we appreciate everyone who has given us feedback, participated in community discussions, chatted in our discord, and liked our social media content. Your continued support and participation is what is keeping this game alive!

Please continue to use the in-game user report button (found in any menu) to report issues or give us additional feedback. You can also keep up to date by following our twitter or joining our discord (and sometimes chat directly with us!). Please continue to let us know what you think about the game, and what can make it better in the future!

See you wandpokes next time!