Forsaken Isle Update 0.11

Added proximity crafting from nearby chests and containers

Added a quick stack to nearby chests

Added new boss to the Tundra(can be summoned in the yeti lair, using a special item)

Added a new mini surface biome to Tundra

Added boss music

Added new items

Items used in alchemy and cooking will now have a tag on their item tooltips

The map will now display a death marker after dying

Boss health bars now display numerical values

Increased item despawn time to 25 minutes

Mushroom planters now require a shovel to destroy