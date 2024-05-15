 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forsaken Isle update for 15 May 2024

Forsaken Isle Update 0.11

Share · View all patches · Build 14352194 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full Notes

Additions and changes

  • Added proximity crafting from nearby chests and containers

  • Added a quick stack to nearby chests

  • Added new boss to the Tundra(can be summoned in the yeti lair, using a special item)

  • Added a new mini surface biome to Tundra

  • Added boss music

  • Added new items

  • Items used in alchemy and cooking will now have a tag on their item tooltips

  • The map will now display a death marker after dying

  • Boss health bars now display numerical values

  • Increased item despawn time to 25 minutes

  • Mushroom planters now require a shovel to destroy

  • Improved the visibility of the currently selected hotbar slot

Bug fixes
  • Player no longer attacks when exiting a menu or clicking a hotbar slot
  • Fixed incorrect attack speeds on weapon tooltips(actual weapons stats remain unchanged)
  • Sandy path now drops the correct item when destroyed
  • Improved collision checks on beam weapons
  • Golem boss should no longer appear above ground when recalling to spawn
  • Player no longer gets stuck if spawn point is obstructed
  • Flax plants now drop the correct resources when not fully grown

Changed files in this update

Windows Forsaken Isle Content Depot 347941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link