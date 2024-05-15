Forsaken Isle Update 0.11

Full Notes
Additions and changes
-
Added proximity crafting from nearby chests and containers
-
Added a quick stack to nearby chests
-
Added new boss to the Tundra(can be summoned in the yeti lair, using a special item)
-
Added a new mini surface biome to Tundra
-
Added boss music
-
Added new items
-
Items used in alchemy and cooking will now have a tag on their item tooltips
-
The map will now display a death marker after dying
-
Boss health bars now display numerical values
-
Increased item despawn time to 25 minutes
-
Mushroom planters now require a shovel to destroy
-
Improved the visibility of the currently selected hotbar slot
Bug fixes
- Player no longer attacks when exiting a menu or clicking a hotbar slot
- Fixed incorrect attack speeds on weapon tooltips(actual weapons stats remain unchanged)
- Sandy path now drops the correct item when destroyed
- Improved collision checks on beam weapons
- Golem boss should no longer appear above ground when recalling to spawn
- Player no longer gets stuck if spawn point is obstructed
- Flax plants now drop the correct resources when not fully grown
Changed files in this update