 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Breach In Space update for 13 May 2024

VER 1.0.5 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14352186 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 16:59:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:
-Fixed grenade swtiching multiple times with one press.
-Small changes in player UI to make texts on same level.
-Turtortle no longer pushes player inside walls.
-Added some missing background tiles

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2375611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link