MAJOR GUILT: The Deathless update for 13 May 2024

'The Fate Wheel' Infinite Skill-Trees Major Update 0.8.2

13 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Threadbearers,

This is a very exciting update.

This update adds the "Fate Wheel"- a new procedural Skill-Tree level up system, as well as a new starting class, and several fixes and tweaks.

New content

  • Fate Wheel: A fully procedural skill grid that regenerates with every run
  • New Class: Fool
  • Other minor mods and content I forgot to take note of ːsteammockingː

Please let us know your thoughts, and consider joining us on Discord to help vote on new features and offer feedback.

Super special thanks to our community and everyone that continues to support us.

Best,
Outer Brain Team

