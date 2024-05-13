 Skip to content

MechCrisis update for 13 May 2024

"MechCrisis" has entered the Early Access

Share · View all patches · Build 14352113 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 18:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"MechCrisis" has entered the Early Access phase and will participate in the Infinite Replay Festival， offering a special launch discount of 25% off!

We will continue to improve and expand the game in the future. Thank you for your support, players.

