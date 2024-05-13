 Skip to content

MAJOR Paper Planet update for 13 May 2024

Paper Planet's First Major Update - Big Bad Bosses!

Last edited 13 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ENDLESS REPLAYABILITY

Alongside a FREE new update, Paper Planet is 30% for Steam's Endless Replayability Fest! You can grab Paper Planet alongside 2 other space-based roguelikes published by 2 Left Thumbs bundled together for additional discounts!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/37136/Interplanetary_Action_Roguelike_Variety_Pack/

BIG BAD BOSSES

PAPER PLANET'S FIRST MAJOR UPDATE IS READY!!!

We're excited to share what we've been cookin' up for almost 5 months now! It's been a second since Paper Planet has gotten any kind of new content so we really appreciate your patience.

This update adds:

  • NINE new bosses! Bringing the total up to 15 from the previous 6
  • 11 new items, including vodka and a nuke!
  • 22 new achievements! As well as a rebalance to some old achievements.
  • 4 new unlockable Cores that let you start a run with abilities like rerolling items, banning items from appearing, and a special starter item!


Thanks for sticking with us, and we really hope you enjoy this new update! If you encounter any issues or have any feedback feel free to drop it in the game's Community Hub tab on Steam and we will work on fixing it ASAP.

Till next time!
Willops

RACK AND SLAY

Your friendly neighbourhood Publisher here, Graeme!

The next game from 2 Left Thumbs is the roguelike billiards-based dungeon crawler: Rack and Slay!
The game will launch in just 2 weeks - and an extensive demo is available NOW.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2311990/Rack_and_Slay/

Rack and Slay will launch for just $6 (before the planned launch discount!)
So be sure to add it to your Wishlist so you don't miss out on a new banger roguelike!

