Patch 1.0.11 (the largest one!)



Patch 1.0.11, i.e. the eleventh (in binary code 1011 is also 11!). I tried to fix all the problem areas according to your feedback as much as possible. I was making this patch for a month and a half, took a vacation at work, worked on it all May holidays, so, long story short, enjoyed being an indie game developer at full speed. At this moment, this is the biggest and most comprehensive patch. It is quite possible that while fixing some bugs I introduced new ones, so if you see anything strange, could you please write to me, I'll try to fix them as soon as possible.

So!