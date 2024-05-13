Patch 1.0.11 (the largest one!)

Patch 1.0.11, i.e. the eleventh (in binary code 1011 is also 11!). I tried to fix all the problem areas according to your feedback as much as possible. I was making this patch for a month and a half, took a vacation at work, worked on it all May holidays, so, long story short, enjoyed being an indie game developer at full speed. At this moment, this is the biggest and most comprehensive patch. It is quite possible that while fixing some bugs I introduced new ones, so if you see anything strange, could you please write to me, I'll try to fix them as soon as possible.
So!
- I added some additional reactions and explanations of how things work to almost every level;
- Also, I went through all the levels and almost everywhere I did the disabling of unnecessary hotspots and removing already used items;
- Generally cleaned up various dubious moments. For example, at the mushroom level cocoons are now switched by the indicators themselves, and unnecessary mushroom-switches were removed; I replaced irritating special effects at the greenhouse, also they would appear less often; now you can not drink two zhirbles at the same time and if you accumulated several zhirbles, they will be drunk one by one; slightly reworked two puzzles; corrected and added hints; fixed lots of small and middle bugs, etc., etc.;
- Made some kind of 'story mode' - you can disable the hint timer, but then you can't get one of the achievements; everyone who has finished the game before this patch will get this achievement automatically;
- Graphics was improved too: a new level tree and a new illustration frame are made; initial illustrations with the hands replaced by the ones, etc.
Changed files in this update