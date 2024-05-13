 Skip to content

SameShadow: Fernando's Journey update for 13 May 2024

Sword Option

Build 14351963 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 17:06:29 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now, the Sword choosing level in available on SameShadow: Fernando's Journey. The sword you choose is what you'll have with you during the game.
Dlss 3.5 was removed as it was giving a lot more issues to the player base than what it was helping.

