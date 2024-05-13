Now, the Sword choosing level in available on SameShadow: Fernando's Journey. The sword you choose is what you'll have with you during the game.
Dlss 3.5 was removed as it was giving a lot more issues to the player base than what it was helping.
SameShadow: Fernando's Journey update for 13 May 2024
Sword Option
