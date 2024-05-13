Soulstone Survivors Endless Replayability Fest 30% off on base game!

Share · View all patches · Build 14351960 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 17:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivors! :cozyroe:

We are happy to announce that we are taking a part in Endless Replayability Fest! To celebrate this occasion we have for you a special offer, 30% off! Grab the copy for yourself or let your friends know about it!

It is also a perfect moment to try the brand-new update!

~ Soulstone Team