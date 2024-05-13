 Skip to content

Soulstone Survivors update for 13 May 2024

Soulstone Survivors Endless Replayability Fest 30% off on base game!

13 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors! :cozyroe:

We are happy to announce that we are taking a part in Endless Replayability Fest! To celebrate this occasion we have for you a special offer, 30% off! Grab the copy for yourself or let your friends know about it!

It is also a perfect moment to try the brand-new update!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2066020/Soulstone_Survivors/

~ Soulstone Team

