The Axetronaut Update

Hey hey, it’s update time! Thanks once again to everyone who has been playing Helskate! Super extra thanks to everyone who took the time to write massive feedback posts on Steam and Discord, and those who have been submitting videos and bug reports <3. It’s so so helpful and we are reading every bit of feedback even if we can’t quite reply to everything. You rock!

In this update: a new deck. The Axestronaut spins into a skateshop near you. This weapon is all about Spin and features a new experimental mechanic: static charge. Spin repeatedly to build up the static meter and enter Overcharge mode. Let us know what you think!

Also in this update: new levels! New (and reworked) tapes! Polish and GUI improvements!

This is not the Big Spring Update, but there’s a lot of new stuff here. Enjoy this additional medium in-between update :).

Thanks again for playing, and feel free to join our Discord to chat more about the game!

<3 The Phantom Coast Team

CHANGELOG

New Stuff!

The Axestronaut deck (Axe Weapon)

Reworked tape system. Tapes are no longer randomized but instead hand crafted. Also, stacks should behave much more as expected.

New Tape: Big Sword Flip

New Tape: The Swarm. A manual that spawns insects to attack nearby enemies

New Tape: Razor Grind spews razor blades as you grind

New Heavy attack for Soul Samurai Deck: The Barrage

New Tattoo: Chain Wallet

New Sticker: Tengu’s Membership Card

New Sticker: Tengu’s Coupon

New Sticker: Treasure Eyes

Improvements

Improved sticker select screen. Stickers now go onto the deck.

Improved Choice Door sequence and GUI

Updated Park Goals Gui

Hammer damage retuned and feel improved

When dashing, camera snaps to dash direction

Tornado flip trick tapes now tied to specific directions

Tapes now available in Tengu’s shop

New Levels!

Pain River

MallYard

Bug Fixes

Fix for some tricks playing the wrong stance version of the animation

Stop moving up when ceiling gets detected while wallriding

Fix for wrong gold multiplier when starting a run

Fix for tape being equipped twice when replacing from the shop

Helskate is 20% off during this festival!!