MAJOR Ultimate Chicken Horse update for 13 May 2024

The Pandamonium Update is OUT NOW!

13 May 2024

Roll out the bamboo carpet - Panda is here! The free Pandamonium Update is OUT NOW! Play as the new character, Panda, with your PC and console friends via crossplay!

The Pandamonium Update adds:
🐼 1 new character: Panda
🐻 4 new skins: Brown Bear, Polar Bear, Black Bear, and Blue Bear
🏝️ 2 new levels: Islands and Toxic Tower
💎 2 new outfits: Mail carrier and Viking
🎶3 music tracks: Island Buddies, The Kraken, Toxic Tower
🪲 Improvements and bug fixes

Unlock the new Pandamonium content for free by playing levels with a “?” symbol and collecting mystery boxes during the game.

For the full details, check out our original Panda announcement!

Have fun out there!

  • Clever Endeavour Games

