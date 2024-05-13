The Pandamonium Update is OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 14351943 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 17:26:02 UTC by Wendy



Roll out the bamboo carpet - Panda is here! The free Pandamonium Update is OUT NOW! Play as the new character, Panda, with your PC and console friends via crossplay!

The Pandamonium Update adds:

🐼 1 new character: Panda

🐻 4 new skins: Brown Bear, Polar Bear, Black Bear, and Blue Bear

🏝️ 2 new levels: Islands and Toxic Tower

💎 2 new outfits: Mail carrier and Viking

🎶3 music tracks: Island Buddies, The Kraken, Toxic Tower

🪲 Improvements and bug fixes

Unlock the new Pandamonium content for free by playing levels with a “?” symbol and collecting mystery boxes during the game.

For the full details, check out our original Panda announcement!

Have fun out there!