Roguematch : The Extraplanar Invasion update for 13 May 2024

Patch notes for Version 0.3.0

Patch notes for Version 0.3.0 · Last edited 13 May 2024

Features

  • Implemented new XP system! Clearing rooms now awards players XP which allows them to level up certain stats over the course of a run
  • Implemented floor fast clear bonus system! Reaching the shop floor within a certain amount of time will now award players special free items that have been modified to only have an item size of 1

Design

  • Expertise turns are not longer used when time is frozen or rewound
  • All pieces now detonate when players activate Elementerraform
  • Players are now immune to lightning that is made by the player when making matches while Elementerraform is active
  • Decreased the damage inflicted by Duckness
  • Tweaks to Tails of Chaos, Face of petrification, Unending Madness, Steps to Oblivion to prevent them from killing themselves with their own mechanics
  • Tweaked mechanics for 432Hz enemy
  • Stairs now spawn in the middle of the room as opposed to under the boss
  • Decreased HP for Jellyfloat enemy

Polish

  • Implemented animated tutorial screens for new glove and vambrace pieces
  • Increased opacity for mana pieces
  • Added additional overlay to show players mana pieces that may be obscured by enemies and characters with big sprite models
  • Added SFX for various enemies
  • Added additional VFX to when time is only frozen but not rewound
  • Added mana manipulation animations for all characters
  • Minor animation changes to enemy deaths
  • Added new VFX for forcefields when they are damaged or destroyed
  • Tweaked the appearance of how sand cloud obscures player vision
  • Added additional indicators for incoming offscreen hazards
  • Added additional colourblind mode compliant VFX
  • Added VFX for when enemies change the colours of certain pieces
  • Added animation to stairs opening

Bugfix

  • Bugfix for missing text for Pearl's expertise description
  • Bugfix for game hanging if enemies are hit by time set matches mid animation
  • Bugfix for mana indicator temporarily displaying incorrect amounts
  • Bugfix for Brittle Cactus leaving steam clouds in the room after the room is unlocked
  • Bugfix for Time set awarding more additional moves than intended
  • Bugfix for player sprite disappearing when swapped with Bomb set pieces
  • Bugfix for game hanging when players fight Steps to Oblivion
  • Bugfix for game hanging when attempting to load certain rooms
  • Bugfix for certain piece having multiple sprites loaded onto it
  • Bugfix for rooms displaying incorrectly in the map screen
  • Bugfix for certain particles flying across the screen when the player clears a room
  • Bugfixes for Hippocamp
  • Bugfixes for Cathulhu
  • Bugfixes for Nyanlathotep
  • Bugfix for Biggurat enemy not taking making multiple moves per turn
  • Bugfix for character skill cooldown getting stuck when the character skill decreases in level
  • Bugfixes for certain charge aura VFX not displaying correctly

