Patch notes for Version 0.3.0

Features
- Implemented new XP system! Clearing rooms now awards players XP which allows them to level up certain stats over the course of a run
- Implemented floor fast clear bonus system! Reaching the shop floor within a certain amount of time will now award players special free items that have been modified to only have an item size of 1
Design
- Expertise turns are not longer used when time is frozen or rewound
- All pieces now detonate when players activate Elementerraform
- Players are now immune to lightning that is made by the player when making matches while Elementerraform is active
- Decreased the damage inflicted by Duckness
- Tweaks to Tails of Chaos, Face of petrification, Unending Madness, Steps to Oblivion to prevent them from killing themselves with their own mechanics
- Tweaked mechanics for 432Hz enemy
- Stairs now spawn in the middle of the room as opposed to under the boss
- Decreased HP for Jellyfloat enemy
Polish
- Implemented animated tutorial screens for new glove and vambrace pieces
- Increased opacity for mana pieces
- Added additional overlay to show players mana pieces that may be obscured by enemies and characters with big sprite models
- Added SFX for various enemies
- Added additional VFX to when time is only frozen but not rewound
- Added mana manipulation animations for all characters
- Minor animation changes to enemy deaths
- Added new VFX for forcefields when they are damaged or destroyed
- Tweaked the appearance of how sand cloud obscures player vision
- Added additional indicators for incoming offscreen hazards
- Added additional colourblind mode compliant VFX
- Added VFX for when enemies change the colours of certain pieces
- Added animation to stairs opening
Bugfix
- Bugfix for missing text for Pearl's expertise description
- Bugfix for game hanging if enemies are hit by time set matches mid animation
- Bugfix for mana indicator temporarily displaying incorrect amounts
- Bugfix for Brittle Cactus leaving steam clouds in the room after the room is unlocked
- Bugfix for Time set awarding more additional moves than intended
- Bugfix for player sprite disappearing when swapped with Bomb set pieces
- Bugfix for game hanging when players fight Steps to Oblivion
- Bugfix for game hanging when attempting to load certain rooms
- Bugfix for certain piece having multiple sprites loaded onto it
- Bugfix for rooms displaying incorrectly in the map screen
- Bugfix for certain particles flying across the screen when the player clears a room
- Bugfixes for Hippocamp
- Bugfixes for Cathulhu
- Bugfixes for Nyanlathotep
- Bugfix for Biggurat enemy not taking making multiple moves per turn
- Bugfix for character skill cooldown getting stuck when the character skill decreases in level
- Bugfixes for certain charge aura VFX not displaying correctly
