Update, Version 20240513

[Boombox]Added 2 game BGMs that you can play at any time.

[Eternal Staff Estate]If the background music is "The Rightous Marches" then it will not change during battles.

[Quest]New Procedurally Generated Quests: Locate a Missing Mail. (It may not be as simple as it sounds.)

[Samujier Post Office]The mission board may now have a random amount of the "Locate a Missing Mail" missions.

[Procedurally Generated Quests]Mission rewards now use the item's display color in their reward text.

【音乐盒】加入了两首游戏背景音乐，你可以在任何时候播放。

【永恒之杖公馆】如果该处的背景音乐是【正义的行军】那么进入战斗时不会再切换背景音乐。

【任务】新过程生成任务：定位遗失的邮件。（可能不像是听上去那么简单。）

【萨姆吉尔邮局】这里的任务公告板上现在会有随机数量的【定位遗失的邮件】任务。

【过程生成任务】任务奖励现在会在显示获得奖励时，使用奖励品的显示颜色。

