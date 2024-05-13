 Skip to content

Under The Yoke update for 13 May 2024

Quick Patch

Build 14351712 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 17:09:37 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, sorry for the delay with this patch, I've been away with poor signal and thus haven't been able to push it. I've been reading feedback and patching whilst away so this update should address a few issues, though I have not documented them all, most notably a bug that would cause the music to loop instead of go to the next track, and another that was allowing players to create jam or pickled vegetables when they only had those items in their inventory.

