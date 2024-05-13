Hey everyone, sorry for the delay with this patch, I've been away with poor signal and thus haven't been able to push it. I've been reading feedback and patching whilst away so this update should address a few issues, though I have not documented them all, most notably a bug that would cause the music to loop instead of go to the next track, and another that was allowing players to create jam or pickled vegetables when they only had those items in their inventory.
Under The Yoke update for 13 May 2024
Quick Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2592061
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2592062
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2592063
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update