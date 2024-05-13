 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crow Country update for 13 May 2024

Crow Country Content Roadmap

Share · View all patches · Build 14351708 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 16:13:19 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone! We've been watching folks play and reading lots of feedback all weekend, and we'd like to share a roadmap with you for what's coming next in Crow Country!

Very soon:

  • Bug fixes to all current platforms
  • A digital release of Ockeroid's Crow Country Soundtrack

Soon:

  • Hard Mode
  • Steam Trading Cards
  • A change: once unlocked, the CrowQuest Reward will be a permanent setting in the menu

Soon-ish:

  • Additional Languages: Japanese, Italian, Korean, Chinese

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 14351708
Windows Depot 1996011
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link