Crow Country Content Roadmap

Hi everyone! We've been watching folks play and reading lots of feedback all weekend, and we'd like to share a roadmap with you for what's coming next in Crow Country!
Very soon:
- Bug fixes to all current platforms
- A digital release of Ockeroid's Crow Country Soundtrack
Soon:
- Hard Mode
- Steam Trading Cards
- A change: once unlocked, the CrowQuest Reward will be a permanent setting in the menu
Soon-ish:
- Additional Languages: Japanese, Italian, Korean, Chinese
