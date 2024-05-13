Crow Country Content Roadmap

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone! We've been watching folks play and reading lots of feedback all weekend, and we'd like to share a roadmap with you for what's coming next in Crow Country!

Very soon:

Bug fixes to all current platforms

A digital release of Ockeroid's Crow Country Soundtrack

Soon:

Hard Mode

Steam Trading Cards

A change: once unlocked, the CrowQuest Reward will be a permanent setting in the menu

Soon-ish: