Release Notes - Sim Update 15 [1.37.18.0] Available Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 14351675 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy

RELEASE NOTES 1.37.18.0

If you are playing on PC, outdated packages in your community folder may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior.

If you suffer from stability issues or long loading times, move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title.

How to install a new update safely

NEW CONTENT/FEATURES

Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available to play with touch/gyro controls on Xbox Cloud Gaming!

Airbus A320neo (V2) is now available

General Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where friends occasionally appeared duplicated in the friends list

Improved performance: Improved FPS, particularly where the FPS was low Reduced stutters, particularly after long gameplay Reduced loading times

Various crash fixes across the title

FPS display memory usage now displays allocated virtual memory rather than used physical memory pages. This more accurately reflects the memory effectively used by the simulator

Menu

Fixed an issue preventing the Content Manager from loading while the player was offline

Navigation/Traffic

Resolved an issue where users were experiencing a loss of audio for ATC instructions and other aircraft communications while the AI copilot continued to respond

Fixed some navdata packages not correctly loaded

Improved usage of available FlightAware data to feed live traffic in the sim

Increased the maximum number of aircraft visible in free flight

Improved spawn condition of air traffic planes to increase live traffic at airports

Improved AI behavior of live traffic planes on and around airports

Weather

Moved the iced water threshold up from 27cm to 72cm in order to limit the amount of wrongly frozen water in the world. Example: Swiss lakes, Norwegian fjords, etc.

Activity

Fixed an error in the “ILS Approach” training, the CDI and the CRS info are now both displaying the correct heading.

Fixed Bush Trip and live event achievements Corrected achievements are: Fire and Ice, Anemoi, Goldrush, and Decathlon



Glass Cockpits

Fixed an issue where the MFD navigation data bar DEST field displayed the incorrect airport in certain cases

Fixed incorrect calculations for MFD navigation data bar fields related to the destination (DTG, LDG, FOD) in certain cases. These values are now also consistent with the airport displayed in the DEST field

Fixed an issue where GPS signal could degrade inappropriately during long flight sessions

Fixed an issue where the flight plan could become corrupted after removing an approach in rare cases

The HSI to/from indicator now displays the correct indication while the active navigation source is FMS instead of always indicating TO

The system will no longer automatically switch CDI source from FMS to LOC during ILS/LOC approaches unless the autopilot’s LOC mode is armed and ready to capture the localizer course

Garmin G3X Touch

Comprehensive visual overhaul of the avionics for accurate font, symbology, look, operation, and feel

Built-in support for Direct-To and point-to-point VFR flight planning and navigation capability

Support for IFR navigation when paired with a compatible external navigator (such as the WT GNS530W/430W)

Support for aircraft-specific EIS and MFD Engine page layouts, including optional Lean Assist and Fuel Calculator functions

G1000 Nxi

Fixed an issue where the PFD could become partially unusable on initialization and required a flight restart

Fixed a bug where the XPDR keypad entry would break when the XPDR mode selector button was pressed while already in XPDR mode

Fixed an issue where the MFD navigation data bar DEST field displayed the incorrect airport in certain cases

Fixed incorrect calculations for MFD navigation data bar fields related to the destination (DTG, LDG, FOD) in certain cases. These values are now also consistent with the airport displayed in the DEST field

Fixed an issue where the last digit of COM frequencies could not be entered with the control pad

Fixed an issue where the Control Knob events did not reset the Control Mode reset timer

Fixed approach minimums GCU keypad entry not working

Fixed an issue where the flight plan could become corrupted after removing an approach in rare cases

Garmin GNS430W / GNS530W

Fixed an issue where the autopilot would not function correctly after loading or reloading the GNS instrument in the middle of a flight session (e.g. when hot-swapping instruments in certain airplanes)

Prevent instruments not loading correctly when hot-swapping

Fixed an issue where GPS signal could degrade inappropriately during long flight sessions

Fixed an issue where the flight plan could become corrupted after removing an approach in rare cases

Added support for configuring the index used by the LNAV Computer using the <LNavIndex> panel.xml tag; where this is not set it will default to 0 to preserve support

Added support for setting the autopilot max bank angle using the <MaxAPBankAngle> panel.xml tag Where it’s not set, this will default to 20

LNAV data simvars will now be published with indexes according to the LNAV Computer index

Added support for disabling the autopilot through XML configuration using the <DisableAutopilot> tag

GNS units no longer require an internal autopilot (or autopilot of any kind) to automatically switch CDI source from GPS to VLOC during ILS/LOC approaches

The logic to automatically switch CDI source from GPS to VLOC during ILS/LOC approaches now runs independently on each GNS unit. This fixes some incorrect behavior that could be encountered if two GNS units in the same airplane were configured to maintain independent flight plans

WT21

FMC: Fixed FPLN RECALL not working on the co-pilot FMC

Added plugin system to allow third party developers to customize and extend the functionality of the WT21

Added alternate style option for the artificial horizon on color schemes via CSS variables (documentation follows soon)

Removed CJ4 specific code from the WT21 and moved it to CJ4 plugins

CDU: Ported CDU to new framework in Avionics SDK to enable extensibility by third party developers

Aircraft

Corrected a tooltip which indicated a value in Celsius degrees rather than angular degrees

General

Added multi rotor support for helicopters (Chinook, dual rotor, etc.)

Improved performance of glass cockpit heavy airplanes (ex. Boeing 747) that use the Coherent/JS tech stack[

Initial work on improving plane and livery model matching for live traffic aircraft. It will now try to partially match aircraft types of the same airlines, if a specific livery or model is not installed. As a last resort it will try to fall back to an airline that generally serves the current airport or region Known Issue: The nameplates of AI traffic can show a wrong aircraft type ICAO

New high accuracy physics system to enable vibrations and micro movements

Enabled new soft gears on the Cessna 172 and Guimbal Cabri G2

Optional soft ground collision model for tires / flexible gears

More accurate ground contact model

Ground Contact Resolution improvements

Improvements to ground handling and ground collision physics for the Cessna 172 and the Guimbal Cabri G2

Fixed an issue that caused some P-51 Mustangs to lose power on full throttle

Helicopters

Improved functionality of multi-engine helicopter governors and engine trimmers (see SDK for more details)

Multi-engine helicopters: it’s now possible to control the governor switches and engine trimmers for each engine individually. See SDK for details

Multi-engine helicopters: it’s now possible to bind governor switches and engines trimmers via CONTROL OPTIONS menu for each engine individually

[Click here to continue reading the Release Notes!](https://flightsimulator.com/sim-update-15 style=button)