Release Notes - Sim Update 15 [1.37.18.0] Available Now!

RELEASE NOTES 1.37.18.0
If you are playing on PC, outdated packages in your community folder may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior.
If you suffer from stability issues or long loading times, move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title.
How to install a new update safely
NEW CONTENT/FEATURES
- Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available to play with touch/gyro controls on Xbox Cloud Gaming!
- Airbus A320neo (V2) is now available
General Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where friends occasionally appeared duplicated in the friends list
Improved performance:
- Improved FPS, particularly where the FPS was low
- Reduced stutters, particularly after long gameplay
- Reduced loading times
Various crash fixes across the title
FPS display memory usage now displays allocated virtual memory rather than used physical memory pages. This more accurately reflects the memory effectively used by the simulator
Menu
- Fixed an issue preventing the Content Manager from loading while the player was offline
Navigation/Traffic
- Resolved an issue where users were experiencing a loss of audio for ATC instructions and other aircraft communications while the AI copilot continued to respond
- Fixed some navdata packages not correctly loaded
- Improved usage of available FlightAware data to feed live traffic in the sim
- Increased the maximum number of aircraft visible in free flight
- Improved spawn condition of air traffic planes to increase live traffic at airports
- Improved AI behavior of live traffic planes on and around airports
Weather
- Moved the iced water threshold up from 27cm to 72cm in order to limit the amount of wrongly frozen water in the world. Example: Swiss lakes, Norwegian fjords, etc.
Activity
Fixed an error in the “ILS Approach” training, the CDI and the CRS info are now both displaying the correct heading.
Fixed Bush Trip and live event achievements
- Corrected achievements are: Fire and Ice, Anemoi, Goldrush, and Decathlon
Glass Cockpits
- Fixed an issue where the MFD navigation data bar DEST field displayed the incorrect airport in certain cases
- Fixed incorrect calculations for MFD navigation data bar fields related to the destination (DTG, LDG, FOD) in certain cases. These values are now also consistent with the airport displayed in the DEST field
- Fixed an issue where GPS signal could degrade inappropriately during long flight sessions
- Fixed an issue where the flight plan could become corrupted after removing an approach in rare cases
- The HSI to/from indicator now displays the correct indication while the active navigation source is FMS instead of always indicating TO
- The system will no longer automatically switch CDI source from FMS to LOC during ILS/LOC approaches unless the autopilot’s LOC mode is armed and ready to capture the localizer course
Garmin G3X Touch
- Comprehensive visual overhaul of the avionics for accurate font, symbology, look, operation, and feel
- Built-in support for Direct-To and point-to-point VFR flight planning and navigation capability
- Support for IFR navigation when paired with a compatible external navigator (such as the WT GNS530W/430W)
- Support for aircraft-specific EIS and MFD Engine page layouts, including optional Lean Assist and Fuel Calculator functions
G1000 Nxi
- Fixed an issue where the PFD could become partially unusable on initialization and required a flight restart
- Fixed a bug where the XPDR keypad entry would break when the XPDR mode selector button was pressed while already in XPDR mode
- Fixed an issue where the MFD navigation data bar DEST field displayed the incorrect airport in certain cases
- Fixed incorrect calculations for MFD navigation data bar fields related to the destination (DTG, LDG, FOD) in certain cases. These values are now also consistent with the airport displayed in the DEST field
- Fixed an issue where the last digit of COM frequencies could not be entered with the control pad
- Fixed an issue where the Control Knob events did not reset the Control Mode reset timer
- Fixed approach minimums GCU keypad entry not working
- Fixed an issue where the flight plan could become corrupted after removing an approach in rare cases
Garmin GNS430W / GNS530W
- Fixed an issue where the autopilot would not function correctly after loading or reloading the GNS instrument in the middle of a flight session (e.g. when hot-swapping instruments in certain airplanes)
- Prevent instruments not loading correctly when hot-swapping
- Fixed an issue where GPS signal could degrade inappropriately during long flight sessions
- Fixed an issue where the flight plan could become corrupted after removing an approach in rare cases
- Added support for configuring the index used by the LNAV Computer using the <LNavIndex> panel.xml tag; where this is not set it will default to 0 to preserve support
- Added support for setting the autopilot max bank angle using the <MaxAPBankAngle> panel.xml tag Where it’s not set, this will default to 20
- LNAV data simvars will now be published with indexes according to the LNAV Computer index
- Added support for disabling the autopilot through XML configuration using the <DisableAutopilot> tag
- GNS units no longer require an internal autopilot (or autopilot of any kind) to automatically switch CDI source from GPS to VLOC during ILS/LOC approaches
- The logic to automatically switch CDI source from GPS to VLOC during ILS/LOC approaches now runs independently on each GNS unit. This fixes some incorrect behavior that could be encountered if two GNS units in the same airplane were configured to maintain independent flight plans
WT21
- FMC: Fixed FPLN RECALL not working on the co-pilot FMC
- Added plugin system to allow third party developers to customize and extend the functionality of the WT21
- Added alternate style option for the artificial horizon on color schemes via CSS variables (documentation follows soon)
- Removed CJ4 specific code from the WT21 and moved it to CJ4 plugins
- CDU: Ported CDU to new framework in Avionics SDK to enable extensibility by third party developers
Aircraft
- Corrected a tooltip which indicated a value in Celsius degrees rather than angular degrees
General
Added multi rotor support for helicopters (Chinook, dual rotor, etc.)
-
-
Initial work on improving plane and livery model matching for live traffic aircraft. It will now try to partially match aircraft types of the same airlines, if a specific livery or model is not installed. As a last resort it will try to fall back to an airline that generally serves the current airport or region
- Known Issue: The nameplates of AI traffic can show a wrong aircraft type ICAO
New high accuracy physics system to enable vibrations and micro movements
-
Enabled new soft gears on the Cessna 172 and Guimbal Cabri G2
-
Optional soft ground collision model for tires / flexible gears
More accurate ground contact model
-
Ground Contact Resolution improvements
Improvements to ground handling and ground collision physics for the Cessna 172 and the Guimbal Cabri G2
Fixed an issue that caused some P-51 Mustangs to lose power on full throttle
Helicopters
- Improved functionality of multi-engine helicopter governors and engine trimmers (see SDK for more details)
- Multi-engine helicopters: it’s now possible to control the governor switches and engine trimmers for each engine individually. See SDK for details
- Multi-engine helicopters: it’s now possible to bind governor switches and engines trimmers via CONTROL OPTIONS menu for each engine individually
