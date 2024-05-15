 Skip to content

Never Mourn update for 15 May 2024

HOTFIX - V0.6a

Build 14351650 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 22:19:26 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

Our first hotfix is now live!

It should tackle the most annoying issues you encountered!

Thank you for your support!

Details:
  • Fixed a bug that retain popup options later in the game, making go to the tutorial instead of the next level when declining the tutorial when first proposed.
  • Improved detection for when an enemy gets out of bounds to prevent softlocking the current run
  • Bone Shield now resets duration when reapplied
  • Fixed an issue where Seed of Hope would not heal large amount of minions.
  • Improved collisions in general and pathing on third level. Fixed occurences where it was possible to out of bounds, especially near bridges.
