HOTFIX - V0.6a

Hello!
Our first hotfix is now live!
It should tackle the most annoying issues you encountered!
Thank you for your support!
Details:
- Fixed a bug that retain popup options later in the game, making go to the tutorial instead of the next level when declining the tutorial when first proposed.
- Improved detection for when an enemy gets out of bounds to prevent softlocking the current run
- Bone Shield now resets duration when reapplied
- Fixed an issue where Seed of Hope would not heal large amount of minions.
- Improved collisions in general and pathing on third level. Fixed occurences where it was possible to out of bounds, especially near bridges.