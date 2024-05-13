-Smooth framerate cap to 60fps.
-Fixed potential issue of gates not opening in the second biome.
-Fixed some wrong animations playing on Canis Sanguis.
-Polished temple layout.
-Collision improvements.
CRETE Playtest update for 13 May 2024
CRETE Playtest Patch Update 0.7.1
