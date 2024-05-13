 Skip to content

CRETE Playtest update for 13 May 2024

CRETE Playtest Patch Update 0.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14351646 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 17:09:28 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Smooth framerate cap to 60fps.
-Fixed potential issue of gates not opening in the second biome.
-Fixed some wrong animations playing on Canis Sanguis.
-Polished temple layout.
-Collision improvements.

