Stellaris 3.12.2 "Andromeda" now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 14351611 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Dear Stellaris Fans,

Our first official patch is now ready following last weeks Machine Age release.

3.12.2 is available for download!

This version includes what was made available in the open beta previously, plus a few more fixes and tweaks.

The team is now focusing on the next patch.

3.12.2 Patch Notes

Bugfixes

Added additional checks to prevent fully virtual pops from being created on the lathe

Fix for Hive Mind background unaligned

Fixed Sectors released by Individualist Machines having the wrong ethics

Fixed virtual pops sometimes being created while planets are being colonised

Fixed weapon and strike craft range calculations in ship behavior.

If an active relic gets removed the relic cooldown is now reset.

The paradox titan will now appear correctly in the ship view

Updated Resort Workers, Clerks and Cyberdome Spectators to have trade preference for auto-modding

Uplifted species will now always have their required traits

Blocked Cosmogenesis empires from becoming custodian

Fix for pause being completely blocked in MP forcing the player to rehost

Fixed cybercreed pops not being able to grow if every pop on the planet was spiritualist

Fixed non-spiritualist pops in cybercreed empires sometimes having their augmentation bazaars traits removed

Fixed Determined Exterminators starting with too many planetary features on their homeworld

Hired fleets are now able to properly enter Cetana's territory once the projects have been researched.

Inwards Perfection now provides Pop Assembly Speed to Individual Machines

Megastructures should now correctly hide resources unless they are making use of them.

The Progressive Growth agenda now gives progress on Machine Template System for individualist machines

Trait Integrated Weaponry for cyborgs requires The Machine Age DLC

Balance

The Progressive Growth agenda now gives progress on Artificial Workforce without needing Powered Exoskeletons

Stability

Civic tooltip CTD fix

Fix CTD when resync has occured with a player in system view using certain graphical assets

Fixed CTD after resync

Fixed CTD in planetview timed modifier tooltip.

Fixed potential crash in resettlement view tooltips

Fixed rare crash in planet view

Fixed crash when buying subscription from the additional content browser.

Fixed CTD in traits effect tooltip

Fixed CTD when aborting the construction of Synaptic Lathe

AI

Fixed building type AI weight calculations

Modding

Added range_components to ship behaviors, which specifies which components to use for range calculations.

Please note that save file compatibility between major versions is not guaranteed.

If you have an important game going you would like to finish, back up the save file before trying to load it in the new version.

You can roll back to a prior version by opening steam and right-clicking on Stellaris in your library -> Properties -> Betas -> choose the desired version from the drop-down.

If you experience crashing or other issues, first disable all mods and start a new save. If the issue persists, please report it on the Bug Report forums.