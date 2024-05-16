Stellaris 3.12.2 "Andromeda" now available!

Dear Stellaris Fans,
Our first official patch is now ready following last weeks Machine Age release.
3.12.2 is available for download!
This version includes what was made available in the open beta previously, plus a few more fixes and tweaks.
The team is now focusing on the next patch.
3.12.2 Patch Notes
Bugfixes
- Added additional checks to prevent fully virtual pops from being created on the lathe
- Fix for Hive Mind background unaligned
- Fixed Sectors released by Individualist Machines having the wrong ethics
- Fixed virtual pops sometimes being created while planets are being colonised
- Fixed weapon and strike craft range calculations in ship behavior.
- If an active relic gets removed the relic cooldown is now reset.
- The paradox titan will now appear correctly in the ship view
- Updated Resort Workers, Clerks and Cyberdome Spectators to have trade preference for auto-modding
- Uplifted species will now always have their required traits
- Blocked Cosmogenesis empires from becoming custodian
- Fix for pause being completely blocked in MP forcing the player to rehost
- Fixed cybercreed pops not being able to grow if every pop on the planet was spiritualist
- Fixed non-spiritualist pops in cybercreed empires sometimes having their augmentation bazaars traits removed
- Fixed Determined Exterminators starting with too many planetary features on their homeworld
- Hired fleets are now able to properly enter Cetana's territory once the projects have been researched.
- Inwards Perfection now provides Pop Assembly Speed to Individual Machines
- Megastructures should now correctly hide resources unless they are making use of them.
- The Progressive Growth agenda now gives progress on Machine Template System for individualist machines
- Trait Integrated Weaponry for cyborgs requires The Machine Age DLC
Balance
- The Progressive Growth agenda now gives progress on Artificial Workforce without needing Powered Exoskeletons
Stability
- Civic tooltip CTD fix
- Fix CTD when resync has occured with a player in system view using certain graphical assets
- Fixed CTD after resync
- Fixed CTD in planetview timed modifier tooltip.
- Fixed potential crash in resettlement view tooltips
- Fixed rare crash in planet view
- Fixed crash when buying subscription from the additional content browser.
- Fixed CTD in traits effect tooltip
- Fixed CTD when aborting the construction of Synaptic Lathe
AI
- Fixed building type AI weight calculations
Modding
- Added range_components to ship behaviors, which specifies which components to use for range calculations.
Please note that save file compatibility between major versions is not guaranteed.
If you have an important game going you would like to finish, back up the save file before trying to load it in the new version.
You can roll back to a prior version by opening steam and right-clicking on Stellaris in your library -> Properties -> Betas -> choose the desired version from the drop-down.
If you experience crashing or other issues, first disable all mods and start a new save. If the issue persists, please report it on the Bug Report forums.
