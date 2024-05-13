Lo and Behold! The Curtain Rises on ScreenPlay CCG!

Share · View all patches · Build 14351569 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 16:46:12 UTC by Wendy

We are thrilled to announce that ScreenPlay CCG is now live in Early Access! Jump into the director’s chair and start crafting your cinematic masterpieces today.

Celebrate with Our New Launch Trailer!



Play and Share Your Feedback!

Your experience and reviews are invaluable to us. Dive in, explore the game, and let us know your thoughts.



Support Us with Real-Money Transactions

Real-money transactions are now live! You can purchase Goldies to enhance your gameplay and support our ongoing development.



A Major Milestone

While our journey is far from over, launching in Early Access marks a significant achievement for us. We're excited to continue improving and expanding the game with your support.

Compete Online

Gather your friends, join us on the server, and compete to see who can create the best movies! May the most creative directors win.

Join Our Discord Community!

Participate in regular tournaments for unique rewards and engage with our friendly movie-making community. Use promo code READYSETACTION to receive a free welcome gift when you join!

Click here to join our discord server!



We can’t wait to see you in the game!