 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Farm Together 2 update for 13 May 2024

Early Access Update #4 - Bugfixes galore!

Share · View all patches · Build 14351536 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 16:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! Today we're releasing a new update, fixing lots of bugs that have were reported over the weekend (or earlier).

They're not all bugs that have been reported, still a bunch of them to go, but we're getting closer to the point where we can focus on new things!

Improvements:

  • Improved collision on ramps so the tractor doesn't get stuck on specific cases.
  • When searching for friend farms, a tooltip is shown telling that the friends list must be public to work. We have no way of determining whether your friend list is public or not, so it's just a suggestion to check.
  • Updated Ponds how to play descrition with the limits changed in the last update.
  • Reduced townspeople walk speed.
  • Decreased size of quick travel buttons in the Map window.
  • Compass update rate is increased based on the "Model Quality" setting

Gameplay changes:

  • Increased even more fuel capacity when upgraded.
  • Increased fuel capacity and regeneration rate of the Fuel depot.
  • Reduced chances of getting a job resource as an upgrade quest, and reduced the amount requested. This change will cause requested resources to be different from the previous version. Apologies!
  • You can now refuel the tractor without the need of getting down from it.
  • Slightly reduced price of town upgrades that ask for coins.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed two fish varieties that were impossible to unlock.
  • Fixed an error related wih the guestbook that caused the farm not to save properly.
  • Fixed falling off the map when placing a barn and recycling it while still inside.
  • Fixed vehicle customization not properly saved when done from the Wardrobe in town.
  • Fixed items becoming invisible when entering and quickly exiting a house, or the town.
  • Fixed UI issues when exiting a house while moving or placing items.
  • Fixed map sometimes not showing harvestable state properly.
  • Fixed quest description UI issues.
  • Fixed some resources not being released when quickly closing the map just after opening it.
  • Fixed UI disappearing when map is bound to Z and you press Z, Z.
  • (Probably) Fixed "New" indicator not disappearing properly in the Wardrobe.
  • Fixed "Expand wide screen UI" not working at all.
  • Fixed minor chicken animation issues.
  • Fixed some UI text being improperly shown when selecting a sprinkler.

Farm showcase of today: LegenDairy Farm progress by Mr Pumpkin

Changed files in this update

Depot 2418521
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2418522
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link