Early Access Update #4 - Bugfixes galore!

Hi! Today we're releasing a new update, fixing lots of bugs that have were reported over the weekend (or earlier).
They're not all bugs that have been reported, still a bunch of them to go, but we're getting closer to the point where we can focus on new things!
Improvements:
- Improved collision on ramps so the tractor doesn't get stuck on specific cases.
- When searching for friend farms, a tooltip is shown telling that the friends list must be public to work. We have no way of determining whether your friend list is public or not, so it's just a suggestion to check.
- Updated Ponds how to play descrition with the limits changed in the last update.
- Reduced townspeople walk speed.
- Decreased size of quick travel buttons in the Map window.
- Compass update rate is increased based on the "Model Quality" setting
Gameplay changes:
- Increased even more fuel capacity when upgraded.
- Increased fuel capacity and regeneration rate of the Fuel depot.
- Reduced chances of getting a job resource as an upgrade quest, and reduced the amount requested. This change will cause requested resources to be different from the previous version. Apologies!
- You can now refuel the tractor without the need of getting down from it.
- Slightly reduced price of town upgrades that ask for coins.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed two fish varieties that were impossible to unlock.
- Fixed an error related wih the guestbook that caused the farm not to save properly.
- Fixed falling off the map when placing a barn and recycling it while still inside.
- Fixed vehicle customization not properly saved when done from the Wardrobe in town.
- Fixed items becoming invisible when entering and quickly exiting a house, or the town.
- Fixed UI issues when exiting a house while moving or placing items.
- Fixed map sometimes not showing harvestable state properly.
- Fixed quest description UI issues.
- Fixed some resources not being released when quickly closing the map just after opening it.
- Fixed UI disappearing when map is bound to Z and you press Z, Z.
- (Probably) Fixed "New" indicator not disappearing properly in the Wardrobe.
- Fixed "Expand wide screen UI" not working at all.
- Fixed minor chicken animation issues.
- Fixed some UI text being improperly shown when selecting a sprinkler.
Farm showcase of today: LegenDairy Farm progress by Mr Pumpkin
