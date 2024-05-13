 Skip to content

MAJOR Cellfish update for 13 May 2024

Patchnotes v1.1.0 - Content Update

MAJOR Cellfish update for 13 May 2024

Patchnotes v1.1.0 - Content Update

Last edited 13 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi :)
After the release of Cellfish I received a bunch of wonderful feedback about the game; enough that I thought: “I should add some of these things”.
So I did.
I’ve been hard at work adding more content to the game which you can read more about in these patchnotes.

Abilities

  • Added Orbit ability
  • Added Orbit evolutions to all other abilities
  • Reworked Dash upgrades.
  • Reworked Heal. Heal is now on a cooldown that you can affect with various upgrades

Split projectile ability

  • Removed projectile size upgrade
  • Added projectile lifetime upgrade
  • Now starts with 1 piercing to make up for early weakness
  • Boomerang evolution is now not affected by framerate anymore

Explosion ability

  • Reworked ability. When activated you fire a chain of explosions in front of you
  • Chain zap evolution now makes killed enemies zap other nearby enemies
  • Mines evolution, lesser explosions now have improved targetting

Boomerang ability

  • Updated upgrade sprite colors
  • Projectile now keeps hitting enemies that spawn inside it
  • Decreased ability cooldown
  • Removed catch cooldown decrease
  • Removed distance upgrade
  • Added linger upgrade, allowing the projectile to linger at its maximum distance before returning

Chain zap ability

  • Boomerang evolution now adds more, and faster, chains

Mines ability

  • Chain zap evolution now makes the first set of shells explode into more shells, which then turn into fragments. This is now compatible with the Boomerang evolution
  • Tweaked the angle of which shells are shot from

Player Customization

  • Added Jelly player body
  • Added Roots player body

Gamemodes

  • Reworked difficulties into gamemodes
  • Added new Double Boss gamemode

Upgrades

  • Global cooldown multiplier upgrade now shows as a percentage
  • Chance to avoid damage upgrade now shows as a percentage

Areas

  • Added background objects to the Abyss area
  • Changed background objects in the Roots area

Enemies

  • Reworked how common and special enemies are spawned. Each area now has a common, and a special, enemy type.
  • Added a new special enemy to the Leaves area
  • Added a new special enemy to the Crystal area
  • Added a new special enemy to the Jelly area
  • Added a new special enemy to the Kelp area
  • Added a new common enemy to the Roots area
  • Added a new common enemy to the Abyss area
  • Updated the Kelp boss to work in the new gamemode
  • Updated the Abyss boss to work in the new gamemode
  • Increased the Eye Shooter enemy cooldown
  • Increased the radius of the Volatile enemy explosion
  • Removed shaking from the Puff enemy
  • Fixed an issue where the Puff enemy would be at max radius before it finished animating
  • Tweaked the weak points of the Leaves boss (Eye boss)
  • Reworked the Jelly boss and increased its difficulty
  • Added shield visual effect to Jelly boss
  • Decreased the volume of Crystal enemies when they are farther away
  • Decreased time cells are invincible when spawning from a multicell
  • Added animation to boss health duds for better visibility
  • Bosses that create arenas now destroy obstacles inside

Tweaks and bugfixes

  • Added a button rebind category for keyboard players in the Options menu
  • Fixed an issue where dashing into obstacles would leave you stuck until the dash was fully completed
  • Fixed an issue where the game would crash if upgrading the radius of the Zap ability
  • Fixed an issue where the player would be pushed back way farther than intended
  • Improved the radial menu selection when using keyboard
  • Improved camera follow logic
  • Mouse now hides if no input is received from it
  • Ability and player stats are now shown in the pause menu
  • Changed ‘Main Menu’ button in pause menu to ‘End Run’
  • Updated Credits
  • Tutorial input now does not show ability input if ability does not use input
  • Improved performance of various sound effects

Achievements

  • Added new achievements for winning in the new gamemode
  • Added new achievements for unlocking new player bodies
  • Added new achievements for the new Orbit ability

If you encounter any bugs or unintended behaviour, please create a new thread on the message board here on Steam, and I will try to make sure it is fixed

Changed files in this update

