Patchnotes v1.1.0 - Content Update

Hi :)

After the release of Cellfish I received a bunch of wonderful feedback about the game; enough that I thought: “I should add some of these things”.

So I did.

I’ve been hard at work adding more content to the game which you can read more about in these patchnotes.

Abilities

Added Orbit ability

Added Orbit evolutions to all other abilities

Reworked Dash upgrades.

Reworked Heal. Heal is now on a cooldown that you can affect with various upgrades

Split projectile ability

Removed projectile size upgrade

Added projectile lifetime upgrade

Now starts with 1 piercing to make up for early weakness

Boomerang evolution is now not affected by framerate anymore

Explosion ability

Reworked ability. When activated you fire a chain of explosions in front of you

Chain zap evolution now makes killed enemies zap other nearby enemies

Mines evolution, lesser explosions now have improved targetting

Boomerang ability

Updated upgrade sprite colors

Projectile now keeps hitting enemies that spawn inside it

Decreased ability cooldown

Removed catch cooldown decrease

Removed distance upgrade

Added linger upgrade, allowing the projectile to linger at its maximum distance before returning

Chain zap ability

Boomerang evolution now adds more, and faster, chains

Mines ability

Chain zap evolution now makes the first set of shells explode into more shells, which then turn into fragments. This is now compatible with the Boomerang evolution

Tweaked the angle of which shells are shot from

Player Customization

Added Jelly player body

Added Roots player body

Gamemodes

Reworked difficulties into gamemodes

Added new Double Boss gamemode

Upgrades

Global cooldown multiplier upgrade now shows as a percentage

Chance to avoid damage upgrade now shows as a percentage

Areas

Added background objects to the Abyss area

Changed background objects in the Roots area

Enemies

Reworked how common and special enemies are spawned. Each area now has a common, and a special, enemy type.

Added a new special enemy to the Leaves area

Added a new special enemy to the Crystal area

Added a new special enemy to the Jelly area

Added a new special enemy to the Kelp area

Added a new common enemy to the Roots area

Added a new common enemy to the Abyss area

Updated the Kelp boss to work in the new gamemode

Updated the Abyss boss to work in the new gamemode

Increased the Eye Shooter enemy cooldown

Increased the radius of the Volatile enemy explosion

Removed shaking from the Puff enemy

Fixed an issue where the Puff enemy would be at max radius before it finished animating

Tweaked the weak points of the Leaves boss (Eye boss)

Reworked the Jelly boss and increased its difficulty

Added shield visual effect to Jelly boss

Decreased the volume of Crystal enemies when they are farther away

Decreased time cells are invincible when spawning from a multicell

Added animation to boss health duds for better visibility

Bosses that create arenas now destroy obstacles inside

Tweaks and bugfixes

Added a button rebind category for keyboard players in the Options menu

Fixed an issue where dashing into obstacles would leave you stuck until the dash was fully completed

Fixed an issue where the game would crash if upgrading the radius of the Zap ability

Fixed an issue where the player would be pushed back way farther than intended

Improved the radial menu selection when using keyboard

Improved camera follow logic

Mouse now hides if no input is received from it

Ability and player stats are now shown in the pause menu

Changed ‘Main Menu’ button in pause menu to ‘End Run’

Updated Credits

Tutorial input now does not show ability input if ability does not use input

Improved performance of various sound effects

Achievements

Added new achievements for winning in the new gamemode

Added new achievements for unlocking new player bodies

Added new achievements for the new Orbit ability

If you encounter any bugs or unintended behaviour, please create a new thread on the message board here on Steam, and I will try to make sure it is fixed