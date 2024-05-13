Patchnotes v1.1.0 - Content Update

Hi :)
After the release of Cellfish I received a bunch of wonderful feedback about the game; enough that I thought: “I should add some of these things”.
So I did.
I’ve been hard at work adding more content to the game which you can read more about in these patchnotes.
Abilities
- Added Orbit ability
- Added Orbit evolutions to all other abilities
- Reworked Dash upgrades.
- Reworked Heal. Heal is now on a cooldown that you can affect with various upgrades
Split projectile ability
- Removed projectile size upgrade
- Added projectile lifetime upgrade
- Now starts with 1 piercing to make up for early weakness
- Boomerang evolution is now not affected by framerate anymore
Explosion ability
- Reworked ability. When activated you fire a chain of explosions in front of you
- Chain zap evolution now makes killed enemies zap other nearby enemies
- Mines evolution, lesser explosions now have improved targetting
Boomerang ability
- Updated upgrade sprite colors
- Projectile now keeps hitting enemies that spawn inside it
- Decreased ability cooldown
- Removed catch cooldown decrease
- Removed distance upgrade
- Added linger upgrade, allowing the projectile to linger at its maximum distance before returning
Chain zap ability
- Boomerang evolution now adds more, and faster, chains
Mines ability
- Chain zap evolution now makes the first set of shells explode into more shells, which then turn into fragments. This is now compatible with the Boomerang evolution
- Tweaked the angle of which shells are shot from
Player Customization
- Added Jelly player body
- Added Roots player body
Gamemodes
- Reworked difficulties into gamemodes
- Added new Double Boss gamemode
Upgrades
- Global cooldown multiplier upgrade now shows as a percentage
- Chance to avoid damage upgrade now shows as a percentage
Areas
- Added background objects to the Abyss area
- Changed background objects in the Roots area
Enemies
- Reworked how common and special enemies are spawned. Each area now has a common, and a special, enemy type.
- Added a new special enemy to the Leaves area
- Added a new special enemy to the Crystal area
- Added a new special enemy to the Jelly area
- Added a new special enemy to the Kelp area
- Added a new common enemy to the Roots area
- Added a new common enemy to the Abyss area
- Updated the Kelp boss to work in the new gamemode
- Updated the Abyss boss to work in the new gamemode
- Increased the Eye Shooter enemy cooldown
- Increased the radius of the Volatile enemy explosion
- Removed shaking from the Puff enemy
- Fixed an issue where the Puff enemy would be at max radius before it finished animating
- Tweaked the weak points of the Leaves boss (Eye boss)
- Reworked the Jelly boss and increased its difficulty
- Added shield visual effect to Jelly boss
- Decreased the volume of Crystal enemies when they are farther away
- Decreased time cells are invincible when spawning from a multicell
- Added animation to boss health duds for better visibility
- Bosses that create arenas now destroy obstacles inside
Tweaks and bugfixes
- Added a button rebind category for keyboard players in the Options menu
- Fixed an issue where dashing into obstacles would leave you stuck until the dash was fully completed
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash if upgrading the radius of the Zap ability
- Fixed an issue where the player would be pushed back way farther than intended
- Improved the radial menu selection when using keyboard
- Improved camera follow logic
- Mouse now hides if no input is received from it
- Ability and player stats are now shown in the pause menu
- Changed ‘Main Menu’ button in pause menu to ‘End Run’
- Updated Credits
- Tutorial input now does not show ability input if ability does not use input
- Improved performance of various sound effects
Achievements
- Added new achievements for winning in the new gamemode
- Added new achievements for unlocking new player bodies
- Added new achievements for the new Orbit ability
If you encounter any bugs or unintended behaviour, please create a new thread on the message board here on Steam, and I will try to make sure it is fixed
