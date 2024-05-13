 Skip to content

An Amazing Wizard: Prologue Playtest update for 13 May 2024

Patch 0.4.47 PROLOGUE

Patch 0.4.47 PROLOGUE

Build 14351403 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 16:09:46 UTC

Added:

  • [Resolutions] Added resolutions 2560 x 1440 and 3440 x 1440.
  • [Resolutions] Default resolution is now based on your display resolution.

Fixed:

  • [Death] Fixed a bug where if you clicked outside the game window while dying then the game would remain freezed forever.
  • [End Screen] Fixed a bug where level up notification was displayed on top of end game screen.
  • [UI] Fixed a bug where it was impossible to navigate UI with DPad.
  • [Resolution] Fixed UI elements placement on wide screen monitors.
  • [Enemies] Fixed a bug where some enemies were not loading correctly.

