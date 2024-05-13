Patch 0.4.47 PROLOGUE

Added:
- [Resolutions] Added resolutions 2560 x 1440 and 3440 x 1440.
- [Resolutions] Default resolution is now based on your display resolution.
Fixed:
- [Death] Fixed a bug where if you clicked outside the game window while dying then the game would remain freezed forever.
- [End Screen] Fixed a bug where level up notification was displayed on top of end game screen.
- [UI] Fixed a bug where it was impossible to navigate UI with DPad.
- [Resolution] Fixed UI elements placement on wide screen monitors.
- [Enemies] Fixed a bug where some enemies were not loading correctly.
