Join our Discord server and play with others!

Eggstraction update for 13 May 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14351376 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 16:13:26 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If anyone is having trouble finding people to play with, please join our discord server where you will be able to arrange to play with others.

TwoShoedGames Discord Invite:
https://discord.gg/TGZraMM8Wt

Thanks,
TwoShoedLou

