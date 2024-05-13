 Skip to content

Monster&Strategy update for 13 May 2024

beta2.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14351360 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 20:33:23 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The reward for accepting the challenge is now allowing upfront you, to immediately select a relic.
The escape option during combat is now available upon entering the battle.
New forgeable affix [Rescue]: If there are more than two enemies, the cost is reduced by 2, otherwise the cost is increased by 1.
New monster [Medusa]: Medusa will cast [Petrify] on you. If the stacks of this buff exceeds your hand at the end of your turn, your next turn will be skipped.
New advanced form of [Imp] called [Naughty Imp]: When Naughty Imp attack you, it will shuffle a useless card into your hand.
Reworked [Fierce Ghoul]: When an enemy dies on the battlefield, Fierce Ghoul will immediately consume its corpse.
Reworked [Heretic Leader]: The Heretic Leader will attempt to resurrect dead enemies.
Daily optimizations (bug fixes, image redraws, data adjustments, etc.)

