The reward for accepting the challenge is now allowing upfront you, to immediately select a relic.

The escape option during combat is now available upon entering the battle.

New forgeable affix [Rescue]: If there are more than two enemies, the cost is reduced by 2, otherwise the cost is increased by 1.

New monster [Medusa]: Medusa will cast [Petrify] on you. If the stacks of this buff exceeds your hand at the end of your turn, your next turn will be skipped.

New advanced form of [Imp] called [Naughty Imp]: When Naughty Imp attack you, it will shuffle a useless card into your hand.

Reworked [Fierce Ghoul]: When an enemy dies on the battlefield, Fierce Ghoul will immediately consume its corpse.

Reworked [Heretic Leader]: The Heretic Leader will attempt to resurrect dead enemies.

Daily optimizations (bug fixes, image redraws, data adjustments, etc.)