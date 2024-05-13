 Skip to content

Soulstone Survivors update for 13 May 2024

SHOOT & SURVIVE BUNDLE

Hello Survivors! :cozyroe:

We are happy to announce that we are making a Soulstone Survivors x Gatekeeper bundle on Steam! This is a result of our cooperation with the Gravity Lagoon team, and we hope you will have a lot of fun playing both of the games! Gatekeeper is being released today, alongside our new patch so it is worth checking them up!

As always, thank you very much for your support!

Have a great weekend!

~Soulstone Survivors Team

