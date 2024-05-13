SHOOT & SURVIVE BUNDLE

Hello Survivors! :cozyroe:
We are happy to announce that we are making a Soulstone Survivors x Gatekeeper bundle on Steam! This is a result of our cooperation with the Gravity Lagoon team, and we hope you will have a lot of fun playing both of the games! Gatekeeper is being released today, alongside our new patch so it is worth checking them up!
Here is a link where you can find the Shoot & Survive and learn more about the games!
As always, thank you very much for your support!
Have a great weekend!
~Soulstone Survivors Team
