This week's update aims to beef up electric synergies, balance some of the newest boons and mechanics, and fix a number of pesky bugs (especially related to Theurgics). There were some fundamental changes to the underlying game to support an upcoming free demo (just waiting on store approval) as well, but hopefully you won't notice these (if you do, I broke something).

Up Next: 0.45 will refresh the cursed boons, to update how they're added to the pool, and add a bunch of new ones to the mix. Updates for runes and totems will follow in patch 0.55.

Patch 0.40 Notes

New Talent Trees: 14 new electric boons

Close Cull: An electric beam spell for close range combat

Long Shock: An electric rune weapon for long range combat

Quality of Life

When you equip an electric upgrade or item, a new UI element will show up, telling you how many enemies are currently marked by static

You can now easily see your current infernicite while in the Rings menu

Frutterfry boon now correctly states that it marks 2 enemies with static instead of 1.

Fixed the cursed ring text

Classic mode has been renamed to "Delve"

Balance

Electric damage increases an enemy's chance to be marked by static by 10% each time until it triggers, and then the bonus resets.

Static effects now last 2 seconds longer

Static Detonation now requires 6 units, down from 7, and now deals 300% damage down from 400%

Static Detonation effects are now more distinct, and visually impressive

The Jump Start Achievement now gives you 2 minutes, but requires you trigger it 7 times.

Increased Jitterbug's targeting range, and attack speed

Thunderbird's Talon now has less delay between attack animation and impact (though some delay is intentional).

Bug Fixes