This week's update aims to beef up electric synergies, balance some of the newest boons and mechanics, and fix a number of pesky bugs (especially related to Theurgics). There were some fundamental changes to the underlying game to support an upcoming free demo (just waiting on store approval) as well, but hopefully you won't notice these (if you do, I broke something).
Up Next: 0.45 will refresh the cursed boons, to update how they're added to the pool, and add a bunch of new ones to the mix. Updates for runes and totems will follow in patch 0.55.
Patch 0.40 Notes
New Talent Trees: 14 new electric boons
- Close Cull: An electric beam spell for close range combat
- Long Shock: An electric rune weapon for long range combat
Quality of Life
- When you equip an electric upgrade or item, a new UI element will show up, telling you how many enemies are currently marked by static
- You can now easily see your current infernicite while in the Rings menu
- Frutterfry boon now correctly states that it marks 2 enemies with static instead of 1.
- Fixed the cursed ring text
- Classic mode has been renamed to "Delve"
Balance
- Electric damage increases an enemy's chance to be marked by static by 10% each time until it triggers, and then the bonus resets.
- Static effects now last 2 seconds longer
- Static Detonation now requires 6 units, down from 7, and now deals 300% damage down from 400%
- Static Detonation effects are now more distinct, and visually impressive
- The Jump Start Achievement now gives you 2 minutes, but requires you trigger it 7 times.
- Increased Jitterbug's targeting range, and attack speed
- Thunderbird's Talon now has less delay between attack animation and impact (though some delay is intentional).
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issues related to multiple theurgic abilities that could cause them to become stuck between states if used at the end of a level in Delve mode
- Fixed a bug with the Electromancer theurgics that could cause them to become stuck between states if the framerate dipped at exactly the right moment
- Fixed a bug with the Lightning Bug boon not correctly damaging targets sometimes
- The Electromancer's Overcharge innate will now properly reset the targeter recharge animation if used while recharging your staff
- When switching classes, your equipped relic and relic icon should properly update without needing to change the relic selected or exit and re-enter the equip menu
- The Ring of Innergy will now properly reset the Electromancer's Lightspeed innate.
- Electro innate should no longer be able to reactivate multiple times on the same after image
- Fixed a bug that could cause the incorrect ring icons to show up in the inventory
