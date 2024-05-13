v0.4.1 Pre-Alpha - Surface Shadows

Improvements
[Grid Manager] Extend bounds of visible in camera checks to limit onscreen pop in
[Tracking Camera] Add smoothing to eliminate camera jumping around when tracking over uneven terrain
[Destructible Chunks] Add StasisMonitors to destructible chunks to greatly reduce their performance impact when not moving
[Stasis Monitor] Add rotation monitoring
[Stasis Monitor] Wake neighbors on object pickup to prevent objects resting on top from floating afterwards
[Surfaces] Split surface fill mesh into sub meshes
[Surfaces] Add shadow casters to world surfaces
[Surfaces] Add surface fill cells to GridManager performance system, unviewed cells are now disabled
[Clothes] Update clothing option names
[Player] Update default clothes
Bug Fixes
[Impact Particles] Fix impact particles not spawning
[Destructible Vehicles] Remove ability to damage skin of vehicles when indestructible cheat is active
[Surface Details] Fix surface detail like burn not showing when world begins with no details applied
[Camera Pan] Eliminate camera jitter when panning above a sudden elevation change
[Stasis Monitor] Remove unneeded extra wake calls when already awake
