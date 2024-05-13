v0.4.1 Pre-Alpha - Surface Shadows

Improvements

[Grid Manager] Extend bounds of visible in camera checks to limit onscreen pop in

[Tracking Camera] Add smoothing to eliminate camera jumping around when tracking over uneven terrain

[Destructible Chunks] Add StasisMonitors to destructible chunks to greatly reduce their performance impact when not moving

[Stasis Monitor] Add rotation monitoring

[Stasis Monitor] Wake neighbors on object pickup to prevent objects resting on top from floating afterwards

[Surfaces] Split surface fill mesh into sub meshes

[Surfaces] Add shadow casters to world surfaces

[Surfaces] Add surface fill cells to GridManager performance system, unviewed cells are now disabled

[Clothes] Update clothing option names

[Player] Update default clothes

Bug Fixes

[Impact Particles] Fix impact particles not spawning

[Destructible Vehicles] Remove ability to damage skin of vehicles when indestructible cheat is active

[Surface Details] Fix surface detail like burn not showing when world begins with no details applied

[Camera Pan] Eliminate camera jitter when panning above a sudden elevation change

[Stasis Monitor] Remove unneeded extra wake calls when already awake