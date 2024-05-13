 Skip to content

Liu Shan Maker update for 13 May 2024

05/13 New Updates!

Share · View all patches · Build 14351167 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 15:32:10 UTC by Wendy

  1. Modification of Meng Huo's voice adjustment.
    2.H Animation-related optimizations.

Thank you for your comments, we will absorb and improve, thank you for your support and encouragement!
Playmeow Games

