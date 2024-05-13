Trade Connections - Switzerland Event

Switzerland has undergone an amazing revitalisation with the 1.50 update, and what better way to celebrate than to take part in our latest World of Trucks event: Trade Connections – Switzerland! The fun starts soon, on Tuesday the 14th of May, nearly 6 years since our last trade connections event, and we think it's the perfect opportunity to kick-start the great new Swiss economy while experiencing all the fantastic updates!



The task at hand for our #BestCommunityEver is to achieve the community goal of delivering 20,000,000 tonnes of cargo, either to or from Switzerland. The connecting country can be any. This accomplishment will boost Switzerland’s imports and exports to all neighbouring countries including even those from afar.



As you help build Switzerland’s international trade connections, you will begin to experience the wide array of changes and additions that were so painstakingly and lovingly worked on. In particular the reworked cities of Bern, Geneva and Zurich, their connecting roads, highways and historical areas, not to mention the magnificent Alps, with some challenging routes to discover and incredible views. And, since the Swiss consume more chocolate per capita than any other European country, it seems fitting that we’ve added the new Charmey chocolate industry, as part of the new and more realistic economy. The list goes on...



Don't forget that you can also use your own trailer and experience the event in using the external market!

Rules

Using External Contracts or External Market, with a World of Trucks-connected profile in Euro Truck Simulator 2, the community goal is to deliver 20,000,000 tonnes of cargo to Switzerland from any other country or vice versa.

Players will achieve their personal goal by completing cargo deliveries between Switzerland and 10 different countries.

All jobs for the event need to be at least 200 km, or more.

You can check if your recent deliveries met these conditions using your Log Book in your World of Trucks profile.

Rewards

Personal: Players that complete 10 or more deliveries, of any cargo, will gain a unique World of Trucks Achievement, a Matterhorn cabin item and 3 random country pennant drops, including a rare Switzerland pennant, as Steam inventory items for Euro Truck Simulator 2.





Community: When the community goal of achieving 20,000,000 tonnes of cargo to or from Switzerland is met and if the player has also achieved their personal goal, then they will receive a Saint Bernard plush as a Steam inventory item for their cabin.



The event will be concluded on Sunday the 14th of July at 23:59 UTC.

We hope you enjoy our reworked Switzerland and all that it has to offer, and we look forward to seeing all your photos from your journey's during the event. Please share them using the hashtag #TradeConnectionsSwitzerland on our Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram profiles and we will share our favourite ones (we may even feature some of them in a future blog post!).

https://store.steampowered.com/app/227300/Euro_Truck_Simulator_2/