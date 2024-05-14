 Skip to content

Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator update for 14 May 2024

Aerofly FS 4 Change-Log Beta 4.05.01.03 (2023-05-13)

Share · View all patches · Build 14351071 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 12:26:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2024-05-13

  • changed A320/A321 strobe lights brighter and strobe and nav-lights now visible from cabin views
  • fixed A320/A321 wing lights illuminate leading edge of the wing again
  • fixed A320/A321 ND ILS ROSE mode shows needles in magenta again
  • fixed A320/A321 MCDU takeoff pitch trim can be set
  • fixed A321 overhead light texture resolution increased
  • fixed A321 flap placard speeds updated
  • fixed A321 door decals move with the door
  • added A321 overhead N1 mode buttons for IAE engine variant
  • fixed A320/A321, B737NG/MAX, B747, B777 navigation displays (ND) show the correct position of the T/C and T/D points along the route and PLAN mode show correct relative location of aircraft
  • fixed ASK21 balance indicator less bright in shadow and display brightness increased slightly
  • added ASK21 blue repaint now has different seat color as well

