Aerofly FS 4 Change-Log Beta 4.05.01.03 (2023-05-13)

2024-05-13
- changed A320/A321 strobe lights brighter and strobe and nav-lights now visible from cabin views
- fixed A320/A321 wing lights illuminate leading edge of the wing again
- fixed A320/A321 ND ILS ROSE mode shows needles in magenta again
- fixed A320/A321 MCDU takeoff pitch trim can be set
- fixed A321 overhead light texture resolution increased
- fixed A321 flap placard speeds updated
- fixed A321 door decals move with the door
- added A321 overhead N1 mode buttons for IAE engine variant
- fixed A320/A321, B737NG/MAX, B747, B777 navigation displays (ND) show the correct position of the T/C and T/D points along the route and PLAN mode show correct relative location of aircraft
- fixed ASK21 balance indicator less bright in shadow and display brightness increased slightly
- added ASK21 blue repaint now has different seat color as well
Changed files in this update