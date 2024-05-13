 Skip to content

辉石纪：远征 update for 13 May 2024

Patch Notes for Version 0.6.13

Last edited 13 May 2024 – 16:09:32 UTC

  • Added a new feature to the map: the World Map, allowing players to easily locate their current position.
  • The map interface now displays the name of the current region.
  • The item description interface now shows the current level of identification of equipped items.
  • Fixed potential issue where the quest wouldn't trigger after perishing in battle with Emeric.
  • Fixed bug where Dungeon Research quest couldn't be completed.
  • Adjusted Azalea's appearance logic in the lower level of the castle.
  • Fixed bug where main quests and side quests couldn't be filtered in the quest interface.
  • Added blocking rocks in the latter part of Shadow Mountain City to prevent players from reaching the area prematurely.
  • Corrected the incorrect location name in the quest "Talk to Garrick".
  • Adjusted the appearance logic of Hathaway and Kenneth on the Wilderness Road.
  • For the quest involving Hathaway's injury, players will now be unable to trigger it after specific scenarios.
  • Fixed bug where the "Spell Essence Core" equipment didn't work when equipped.

