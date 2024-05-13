Trivia Completion Update

All 66 books of the Old & New Testament now have trivia, as well as four additional general trivia challenges named Quiz 1 through 4.
With this update there are now a total of 3,432 questions in the game's trivia.
Each quiz has an accompanying achievement which can be earned by attaining a perfect score on the trivia.
The trivia is now complete, no new trivia content will be added, more updates to the game are coming soon!
This update added trivia for the following books:
1.) 1 Samuel
2.) 2 Samuel
3.) 1 Kings
4.) 2 Kings
5.) 1 Chronicles
6.) 2 Chronicles
7.) Ezra
8.) Nehemiah
9.) Esther
10.) Job
11.) Psalms
12.) Proverbs
13.) Ecclesiastes
14.) Song of Solomon
15.) Isaiah
16.) Jeremiah
17.) Lamentations
18.) Ezekiel
19.) Daniel
20.) Hosea
21.) Joel
22.) Amos
23.) Obadiah
24.) Jonah
25.) Micah
26.) Nahum
27.) Habakkuk
28.) Zephaniah
29.) Haggai
30.) Zechariah
31.) Malachi
