Trivia Completion Update

Build 14351022 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 16:09:28 UTC by Wendy

All 66 books of the Old & New Testament now have trivia, as well as four additional general trivia challenges named Quiz 1 through 4.

With this update there are now a total of 3,432 questions in the game's trivia.

Each quiz has an accompanying achievement which can be earned by attaining a perfect score on the trivia.

The trivia is now complete, no new trivia content will be added, more updates to the game are coming soon!

This update added trivia for the following books:

1.) 1 Samuel

2.) 2 Samuel

3.) 1 Kings

4.) 2 Kings

5.) 1 Chronicles

6.) 2 Chronicles

7.) Ezra

8.) Nehemiah

9.) Esther

10.) Job

11.) Psalms

12.) Proverbs

13.) Ecclesiastes

14.) Song of Solomon

15.) Isaiah

16.) Jeremiah

17.) Lamentations

18.) Ezekiel

19.) Daniel

20.) Hosea

21.) Joel

22.) Amos

23.) Obadiah

24.) Jonah

25.) Micah

26.) Nahum

27.) Habakkuk

28.) Zephaniah

29.) Haggai

30.) Zechariah

31.) Malachi