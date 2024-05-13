 Skip to content

Cakefoot update for 13 May 2024

Version 1.1.1: fix arcade mode bug

Share · View all patches · Build 14350945 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 16:09:44 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The bank HUD upgrade introduced a bug preventing arcade mode from running because it was looking for an old save progress field called "arcade coin". This update removes the "arcade coin" field entirely in favor of the new bank save progress field.

Linux Depot 2869022
Windows 64-bit Depot 2869023
Windows 32-bit Depot 2869024
macOS Depot 2869025
