Share · View all patches · Build 14350751 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 20:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Fishlets is OUT NOW for $5.99 with a 15% launch discount for 7 days.

Thanks to everyone who has followed progress, supported the game, and provided words of encouragement during this journey. 🩵

I hope you enjoy collecting fish and designing aquariums in the game. 🐟

Please report any issues or bugs in the Discord, Steam community, or subreddit.