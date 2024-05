Share · View all patches · Build 14350719 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy

New outfit control: pulling your cap down over your ears.

New items of apparel (including some previously previewed).

Filled in some "scene coming soon" text.

New artwork.

Fixed drawing Late last night sometimes giving a blank screen.

Fixed the crowbar not counting as a long weapon.

Fixed some typos and smaller bugs. Thanks for the reports!