Updates and optimizations

1 The status icon of role information at the bottom of the battle interface is optimized

2 Masena, Phantom enhanced, added a new shelling marker mechanism

3 Sacred Shield, Heavy shield, heavy shield broken, silk of the imperial, 4 Dream flower bloom skill effect adjustment

5 Added the artillery class marker skill form

6 Fixes for giant spiders, chickens, man-eating flowers without battle pictures

7 Added new item stimulants (can act again)

8 Fixed an issue where some characters use items without hair

9 The influence of the general has been adjusted to 20%, and the enemies added in the campaign 10 are also affected by the general's abilities as well as the player's

11 Fixed the display of Health Mana bar at the bottom of the battle screen

12 High gold drop probability increased

13 Adjusted neutral units are not counted in the Power comparison display

14 Added new status Sleep: unable to act, recover after being attacked

15 Adjust status Enchantment: Attack enemies randomly and recover after being attacked

16 Adjust the sound effects of some skills

17 Fixed some character special state animation issues

18 Add the battlefield landing function, the specific introduction can see the in-game combat tutorial

19 Other optimizations and adjustments