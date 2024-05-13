1 The status icon of role information at the bottom of the battle interface is optimized
2 Masena, Phantom enhanced, added a new shelling marker mechanism
3 Sacred Shield, Heavy shield, heavy shield broken, silk of the imperial, 4 Dream flower bloom skill effect adjustment
5 Added the artillery class marker skill form
6 Fixes for giant spiders, chickens, man-eating flowers without battle pictures
7 Added new item stimulants (can act again)
8 Fixed an issue where some characters use items without hair
9 The influence of the general has been adjusted to 20%, and the enemies added in the campaign 10 are also affected by the general's abilities as well as the player's
11 Fixed the display of Health Mana bar at the bottom of the battle screen
12 High gold drop probability increased
13 Adjusted neutral units are not counted in the Power comparison display
14 Added new status Sleep: unable to act, recover after being attacked
15 Adjust status Enchantment: Attack enemies randomly and recover after being attacked
16 Adjust the sound effects of some skills
17 Fixed some character special state animation issues
18 Add the battlefield landing function, the specific introduction can see the in-game combat tutorial
19 Other optimizations and adjustments
战棋英雄王子复仇记 update for 13 May 2024
Updates and optimizations
1 The status icon of role information at the bottom of the battle interface is optimized
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update