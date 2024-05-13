 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sharded World: Backpack Adventure update for 13 May 2024

New Hotfix for Sharded World: Backpack Adventure!

Share · View all patches · Build 14350585 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 20:33:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello, adventurers! We've released a small but crucial update to enhance your gaming experience. Here are the main fixes and changes we've implemented:
  • Ranked Game Save Issue Fixed: Resolved an issue where progress was not being saved after ranked matches.
  • Adventurer Talent Fix: Corrected a bug where the money-earning talent was not functioning properly. Now, money will be credited correctly.
  • Balancing the Hive: Adjustments have been made to the hive to ensure a fairer and more engaging gameplay.
  • New Salt Shaker Recipe: Added a recipe for a salt shaker, which will open up new culinary possibilities within the game.
  • Minor Fixes: Various small fixes have been made to improve stability and performance of the game.
We hope these changes make your adventure even more enjoyable and exciting. Thank you for your support and active participation in the life of Sharded World: Backpack Adventure! Be sure to update the game to enjoy the improved gameplay.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2664471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link