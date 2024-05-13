New Hotfix for Sharded World: Backpack Adventure!

Hello, adventurers! We've released a small but crucial update to enhance your gaming experience. Here are the main fixes and changes we've implemented:
- Ranked Game Save Issue Fixed: Resolved an issue where progress was not being saved after ranked matches.
- Adventurer Talent Fix: Corrected a bug where the money-earning talent was not functioning properly. Now, money will be credited correctly.
- Balancing the Hive: Adjustments have been made to the hive to ensure a fairer and more engaging gameplay.
- New Salt Shaker Recipe: Added a recipe for a salt shaker, which will open up new culinary possibilities within the game.
- Minor Fixes: Various small fixes have been made to improve stability and performance of the game.
