Patch 0.6.2

Good morning,

I was able to get a few things done, and I wanted to get an update out for everyone.

This patch includes the following (non-exhaustive) changes:

Items now drop with [color=#d38b1a]Affix Effectiveness[/color]. This starts dropping after zone level 100, and will boost certain affixes on the item by the rolled effectiveness.

Changed Skill Loadouts so there is no longer a penalty for primary/secondary/minor, but now there are fewer support slots accordingly. I've balanced monster life as a result.

New unique item which provides extra radius.

Buffed Collateral Damage supports effective radius

Changed in game font to be more readable.

Fixed bug with pickups sometimes getting locked.

Added confirmation dialog when interacting with the hideout portal.

Started work at adding more starter templates for different classes.

Buffed Item Quantity and Item Rarity for higher tier zones.

Fixed text centering on health globe UI.

Added a couple new cosmetics.

Fixed some minor issues with stat rendering.

Killing enemies now shows how much XP they grant.

Kill target amount is now shown in upper right of UI.

Added 2 more training dummies into the hideout.

New leaderboard entries will show the character level and character specializations.

I'm hard at work getting the endgame flushed out. Thanks for bearing with my strange schedule.

Cheers!

zediven