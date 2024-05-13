DAY-THREE PATCH ONE

This one is a little shorter. I spent way too much time trying to fix the Aliens that would randomly stop moving forever, ended up removing the repositioning mechanic for now, and they now slide while shooting (surely that's intended...). I'll spend more time on it later.

Here are the other fixes:

-The IRS mechanic was a bit too overwhelming so I toned it down.

-All slot machine outputs should now give money. Sometimes the yield is so low it would round to 0. But now it gives you one whole dollar!! But I also buffed the yield of some of the lower combinations. I think that might make the slot machines too rewarding but we shall see...

-Buffed the Butt Blaster 9000

-Buffed Kyro Blade damage

-Re-buffed the Lobotomizers, including the upgraded Lobotomizers

Tomorrow I will be working on a little Big Baz rework eh!